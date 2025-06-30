The difficulty of Bitcoin mining has dropped by 7.48% to 116.96 T yesterday By: PANews 2025/06/30 21:54

PANews reported on June 30 that Cloverpool data showed that the difficulty of Bitcoin mining has been adjusted at block height 903,168 (2025-06-29 13:23:16), with the difficulty reduced by 7.48% to 116.96 T. According to Bitcoin News analysis, this is the largest drop since China banned mining in 2021. The drop is related to the closure of US miners in extreme heat and unconfirmed reports of power outages that affected Iranian miners, who contribute 4% of the global computing power.