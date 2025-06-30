Ready to Use Crypto in Real Life? SpacePay Has You Covered, Presale Ongoing

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/06/30 20:42
RealLink
REAL$0.08394+1.16%
룩스레어
LOOKS$0.013563+1.05%
READY
READY$0.053995+7.61%
라이프 크립토
LIFE$0.00003558+0.31%
에버스케일
EVER$0.01918-0.20%

Ever tried paying with Bitcoin at a restaurant? Chances are, you got some confused looks from the staff. We’ve all been there. You’ve got crypto sitting in your wallet, but good luck finding anywhere that actually accepts it.

Most of us who own crypto have faced this same frustration. We keep hearing about the future of digital money, but when it comes to actually spending it? That’s a whole different story.

This is where SpacePay comes in. They’re making it possible to use crypto at regular stores by working with the card machines businesses already have. Plus, they convert everything to regular money instantly and work with over 325 different crypto wallets.

They’ve pulled in more than $1.1 million so far, and you can grab their $SPY tokens for $0.003181 right now during the presale.

Why Crypto Payments Just Don’t Work Yet

Let’s be honest – most shop owners want nothing to do with crypto payments. Can you blame them? One day Bitcoin is worth $60,000, the next it’s down to $45,000. No business owner wants to sell a $5 coffee and end up with $3 worth of value by closing time.

Then there’s the tech side of things. Setting up crypto payments usually means buying new equipment and learning complicated systems. Most small business owners already have enough on their plates without adding crypto homework to the mix.

And don’t get started on the fees. Some crypto transactions cost more than the actual purchase. Try explaining to a customer why their $2 donut comes with a $15 transaction fee. It just doesn’t make sense for everyday purchases.

Plus, many business owners find the whole crypto world confusing. They’ve got businesses to run, not cryptocurrency degrees to earn. Sticking with cash and cards feels safer and simpler.

How SpacePay Actually Makes This Work

Here’s where things get interesting. SpacePay figured out they don’t need to reinvent the wheel. Instead of forcing businesses to buy new equipment, they work with the card machines already sitting on counters everywhere. A simple software update, and boom – crypto payments are ready to go.

But here’s the clever part: when someone pays with crypto, SpacePay instantly converts it to regular dollars (or whatever currency the business uses). The shop owner never has to worry about crypto prices going up or down. They get paid in real money, just like any other transaction.

The fees are pretty reasonable too – just 0.5% per transaction. That’s actually better than what many credit card companies charge. Lower fees mean more money stays in the business owner’s pocket.

Security-wise, they’ve got all the usual protections you’d expect – encryption, monitoring, the works. They’ve built everything on decentralized systems, which means less chance of everything crashing if one server goes down.

Visit SpacePay Presale

What’s the Deal with SpacePay’s $SPY Token?

SpacePay runs on their own token called $SPY, and it’s not just there for show. Token holders get to vote on what happens next with the platform. Think of it like being a shareholder, but for a crypto payment system.

They also share some of their profits with token holders. Not a bad deal if the platform takes off – you could earn some passive income just for holding the tokens.

Every month, they give out bonus tokens to their most active users. It’s their way of saying thanks to people who actually use and support the platform. Plus, token holders get early access to new features before everyone else.

What This Means for Everyone Involved

For businesses, this opens up a whole new customer base. There are over 400 million people worldwide who own crypto, and many of them would love to actually spend it somewhere. That’s a lot of potential customers walking around with money they can’t easily spend.

Getting paid instantly is another plus. No more waiting days for payments to clear – the money shows up right away. For small businesses watching their cash flow, that’s huge.

For crypto users, this finally gives them somewhere to actually use their digital money. You can pay with whatever crypto you’ve got in your wallet – they support over 325 different wallets. No more converting back to dollars just to buy lunch.

The whole experience feels normal too. You’re not fumbling around with QR codes or explaining blockchain to the cashier. Just tap, pay, and go.

Where This All Leads

SpacePay seems to have cracked the code on making crypto payments actually practical. Instead of trying to change everything at once, they work with what’s already there. Smart approach.

The fact that they’ve raised over $1.1 million shows people are interested in solutions that actually work in the real world. As more businesses realize they can accept crypto without the usual hassles, we might finally see crypto payments become normal.

If you’re curious about the $SPY token presale, you can check out their official website, connect your wallet, and pick up tokens at the current price of $0.003181. They accept various cryptocurrencies or even regular bank cards if you’re just getting started with crypto.

JOIN THE SPACEPAY ($SPY) PRESALE NOW

Website    |    (X) Twitter    |  Telegram

The post Ready to Use Crypto in Real Life? SpacePay Has You Covered, Presale Ongoing appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

수요일에 ConsenSys가 개발한 선도적인 암호화폐 지갑인 메타마스크가 중요한 새로운 기능을 발표했습니다. 이 지갑은 이제 Hyperliquid(HYPE)와의 통합을 통해 무기한 선물(Perps)을 지원할 예정입니다. 또한 새로운 메타마스크 보상 프로그램도 10월 말까지 출시될 것으로 예상됩니다. 수요일 보도자료에 따르면, 메타마스크는 또한 최초의 지갑이 될 것입니다 [...]
퍼펙츄얼 프로토콜
PERP$0.2848-1.41%
하이퍼리퀴드
HYPE$44.76-2.52%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02383-3.28%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/09 19:00
Share
프랑스 중앙은행 총재, EU에 암호화폐 기업 직접 규제 촉구

프랑스 중앙은행 총재, EU에 암호화폐 기업 직접 규제 촉구

PANews는 10월 9일 블룸버그에 따르면, 프랑스 중앙은행 총재 프랑수아 빌레루아 드 갈로가 목요일 연설에서 암호화폐 기업에 대한 규제 권한을 유럽증권시장감독청으로 이전하여 EU 내 표준의 균일한 시행을 보장할 것을 제안했다고 보도했습니다. 그는 또한 디지털 자산에 대한 유럽 규제 프레임워크를 강화할 것을 촉구했습니다. 이 프레임워크의 주목할 만한 기능은 암호화폐 기업이 개별 EU 회원국에서 라이선스를 신청하고 이 라이선스를 27개국 블록 전체에서 비즈니스를 수행하기 위한 "여권"으로 사용할 수 있도록 한다는 것입니다. 빌레루아 드 갈로는 이 프레임워크가 스트레스 기간 동안 차익거래 위험을 줄이기 위해 EU 내외에서 동일한 스테이블코인 발행에 대한 더 엄격한 규제로부터 혜택을 받을 것이라고 말했습니다.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.12471+13.94%
Share
PANews2025/10/09 18:38
Share
오드리 네스빗의 신간, 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구

오드리 네스빗의 신간, 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구

토론토, ON — 2025년 10월 — 베테랑 신흥 기술 전략가 오드리 네스빗이 실리콘 밸리의 가장 지속적인 신화 중 하나를 겨냥하고 있습니다: 제품을 만든 사람이 자동으로 회사를 이끌어야 한다는 것입니다. 그녀의 새 책 "CEO가 되지 말아야 하는 이유(그리고 스타트업을 구하는 다른 방법들)"는 리더십의 맹점이 어떻게 [...] 오드리 네스빗의 새 책은 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구합니다라는 글이 Blockonomi에 처음 게재되었습니다.
WHY
WHY$0.000000032-13.53%
스레숄드
T$0.01522+1.60%
Startup
STARTUP$0.004218-3.27%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/09 18:36
Share

Trending News

More

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

프랑스 중앙은행 총재, EU에 암호화폐 기업 직접 규제 촉구

오드리 네스빗의 신간, 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구

단 1,000개의 XRP 토큰을 보유하는 것이 당신을 부자로 만들 수 있을까요?

블랙록 비트코인 ETF, 사상 최대 40억 달러 유입 후 80만 BTC 돌파