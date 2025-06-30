Strategy joins Russell Top 200 Value Index with $64b BTC on the books

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/30 22:10
스레숄드
T$0.01516+1.06%
RealLink
REAL$0.084+1.24%
비트코인
BTC$123,230.08+0.51%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.011+0.39%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

With its latest purchase, Strategy now holds a staggering $64 billion worth of BTC, making it by far the world’s most aggressive corporate holder. But the real story isn’t just the size of its hoard, it’s the Russell Top 200 Value Index inclusion, marking perhaps the clearest sign yet that Wall Street views Bitcoin as a legitimate value asset.

On June 30, Strategy announced the acquisition of 4,980 new Bitcoin (BTC) for approximately $531.9 million, paying an average of $106,801 per BTC. The purchase, executed as Bitcoin traded near all-time highs, brings the company’s total holdings to 597,325 BTC.

Strategy’s Bitcoin treasury is worth roughly $42.4 billion at an average cost basis of $70,982 per coin, or $64.2 billion at the current price of $107,732 per BTC, according to crypto.news data.

The move extends Strategy’s unbroken streak of aggressive Bitcoin acquisitions since August 2020, reinforcing its thesis that BTC serves as a superior treasury reserve asset. Year-to-date, the company’s Bitcoin holdings have generated a 19.7% yield, outpacing traditional equity benchmarks.

The acquisition coincided with Strategy’s inclusion in the Russell Top 200 Value Index, a benchmark typically dominated by financials, energy giants, and consumer staples.

Decoding Strategy’s Russell Top 200 Value Index inclusion

According to index provider FTSE Russell, Strategy has been added to the Russell Top 200 Value Index, an exclusive club of large-cap U.S. companies traditionally defined by stable earnings, low price-to-book ratios, and reliable dividends.

The inclusion is a watershed moment for Bitcoin’s maturation as an institutional asset, placing a company holding 597,325 BTC alongside blue-chip value stocks like Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase, and ExxonMobil.

The juxtaposition is jarring but telling. While these companies generate cash flows from tangible assets or services, Strategy’s value proposition hinges on a digital asset with no earnings, suggesting that in an era of fiscal uncertainty, Bitcoin’s programmatic scarcity is being priced like a hard asset.

The index’s methodology, which prioritizes low P/E ratios and book value, makes Strategy’s inclusion even more striking. The company’s 19.7% BTC yield in 2025 likely offset concerns about its lack of conventional value metrics, signaling that scarcity itself is becoming a measurable financial primitive.

The inclusion is also a litmus test for how Wall Street now views crypto-native treasury models. For years, critics dismissed corporate BTC treasuries as gimmicks. Now, with a 19.7% YTD yield and a seat at the value investing table, the argument is shifting.

The question is no longer whether Bitcoin belongs on a balance sheet—but how many will follow Strategy’s lead.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

수요일에 ConsenSys가 개발한 선도적인 암호화폐 지갑인 메타마스크가 중요한 새로운 기능을 발표했습니다. 이 지갑은 이제 Hyperliquid(HYPE)와의 통합을 통해 무기한 선물(Perps)을 지원할 예정입니다. 또한 새로운 메타마스크 보상 프로그램도 10월 말까지 출시될 것으로 예상됩니다. 수요일 보도자료에 따르면, 메타마스크는 또한 최초의 지갑이 될 것입니다 [...]
퍼펙츄얼 프로토콜
PERP$0.2848-1.41%
하이퍼리퀴드
HYPE$44.76-2.52%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02383-3.28%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/09 19:00
Share
프랑스 중앙은행 총재, EU에 암호화폐 기업 직접 규제 촉구

프랑스 중앙은행 총재, EU에 암호화폐 기업 직접 규제 촉구

PANews는 10월 9일 블룸버그에 따르면, 프랑스 중앙은행 총재 프랑수아 빌레루아 드 갈로가 목요일 연설에서 암호화폐 기업에 대한 규제 권한을 유럽증권시장감독청으로 이전하여 EU 내 표준의 균일한 시행을 보장할 것을 제안했다고 보도했습니다. 그는 또한 디지털 자산에 대한 유럽 규제 프레임워크를 강화할 것을 촉구했습니다. 이 프레임워크의 주목할 만한 기능은 암호화폐 기업이 개별 EU 회원국에서 라이선스를 신청하고 이 라이선스를 27개국 블록 전체에서 비즈니스를 수행하기 위한 "여권"으로 사용할 수 있도록 한다는 것입니다. 빌레루아 드 갈로는 이 프레임워크가 스트레스 기간 동안 차익거래 위험을 줄이기 위해 EU 내외에서 동일한 스테이블코인 발행에 대한 더 엄격한 규제로부터 혜택을 받을 것이라고 말했습니다.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.12471+13.94%
Share
PANews2025/10/09 18:38
Share
오드리 네스빗의 신간, 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구

오드리 네스빗의 신간, 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구

토론토, ON — 2025년 10월 — 베테랑 신흥 기술 전략가 오드리 네스빗이 실리콘 밸리의 가장 지속적인 신화 중 하나를 겨냥하고 있습니다: 제품을 만든 사람이 자동으로 회사를 이끌어야 한다는 것입니다. 그녀의 새 책 "CEO가 되지 말아야 하는 이유(그리고 스타트업을 구하는 다른 방법들)"는 리더십의 맹점이 어떻게 [...] 오드리 네스빗의 새 책은 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구합니다라는 글이 Blockonomi에 처음 게재되었습니다.
WHY
WHY$0.000000032-13.53%
스레숄드
T$0.01522+1.60%
Startup
STARTUP$0.004218-3.27%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/09 18:36
Share

Trending News

More

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

프랑스 중앙은행 총재, EU에 암호화폐 기업 직접 규제 촉구

오드리 네스빗의 신간, 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구

단 1,000개의 XRP 토큰을 보유하는 것이 당신을 부자로 만들 수 있을까요?

블랙록 비트코인 ETF, 사상 최대 40억 달러 유입 후 80만 BTC 돌파