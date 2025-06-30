Over $484 million in token unlocks this week: SUI, ENA, OP, SOL, AVAX, and DOGE are in focus

Wu Blockchain reports that six altcoins with one-time tokens are expected to unlock more than $5 million each in the next seven days.

The total value of cliff and linear unlocked tokens exceeds $484 million.

Traders should be cautious as token unlocks frequently generate negative sentiment around prices.

Token unlocks could bring volatility in SUI, ENA, OP, and others

The cliff unlock allows a certain number of tokens to be unlocked immediately after a specific vesting period.

The list includes Sui (SUI), Ethena (ENA), Optimism (OP), Kamino (KNMO), ZetaChain (ZETA) and Neon (NEON). Neon and Kamino are unlocking tokens more than 10% of their circulating supply, while Sui, Optimism, ZetaChain and Ethena are unlocking tokens more than 1%.

Typically, when a token unlocks accounts for over 1% of the cryptocurrency’s circulating supply, it will likely have a negative impact on the price. Therefore, traders should monitor these six assets for increased volatility this week, specifically Neon and Kamino, as they unlock more than 10%.

Moreover, the large token linear (daily unlock amounts to over $1 million) unlocks this week include Solana (SOL), Worldcoin (WLD), Official Trump (TRUMP), Bittensor (TAO), Dogecoin (DOGE), Celestia (TIA), Avalanche (AVAX), Sui (SUI), Morpho (MORPHO), Ether.fi(ETHFI), Polkadot (DOT), Sei (SEI), Story (IP), and Jito (JTO).

While an increase in a cryptocurrency’s circulating supply is typically bearish, planned unlock schedules may have a less significant impact as the trading community anticipates the unlock and likely positions itself accordingly.

However, traders should remain cautious as the increased supply from token unlocks frequently generates negative sentiment among investors, which can weigh down prices.