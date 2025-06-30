Here’s why the crypto market is at a standstill as tech stocks take flight

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/30 19:32
SphereX
HERE$0,00023-11,19%
FLock.io
FLOCK$0,26958-1,94%
WHY
WHY$0,000000032-13,53%

The crypto market has remained mostly stagnant as Amazon, Meta and Nvidia reach record-highs on the market over the previous weekend. Here’s why.

In a miraculous turn-around, investors seemed to have regained a sense of new-found confidence as they flock back to the major tech stocks. In fact, the technology-heavy Nasdaq was able to bounce back by 32% from its previous slump in April after it was hit hard by the blanket tariffs which led to a 21% drop.

On the other hand, S&P 500 saw a 23% surge in the second half of the year. The U.S. blue-chip stock collective was able to beat out its European rival, Stoxx 600, which only rose around 8%. Analysts have attributed the breakthrough to tech stocks like Nvidia, Google, Amazon and more, which have historically powered other rallies in the past.

Despite the rise in stocks, the crypto market has remained relatively stagnant amidst rising tech stocks. As of June 30, the crypto market cap fell by 1.6% to only $3.4 trillion in the past 24 hours. Major tokens like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and XRP (XRP) have also seen more zeroes than anything else.

Bitcoin in particularly has stayed mostly stagnant in the past 24 hours, only seeing a dip 0.63% as it stayed within the $107,000 range. On the other hand XRP and Solana have both experienced 0.8% drops as Ethereum plummets by 0.23%. Although the overall board does not look particularly worse for wear, traders expected higher gains that reflect the tech stocks rally.

The crypto market remains stagnant as tech stocks take flight | Source: crypto.news

Tech and crypto stocks reach record highs

Most of the tech stocks listed under the umbrella of “Magnificent Seven,” which refers to the top seven technology firms in the stock market, have reached major gains based on their performance during pre-market period and previous closing prices.

As previously reported by the Wall Street Journal, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite closed just below their respective all-time highs in an unexpected comeback fueled by tech stocks after the Fed declared markets may suffer from impacts of Trump’s tariffs.

Alphabet Inc., more widely known as Google, saw its price soar by 2.20% during intraday trading. This indicated a rise by 3.84 points to the internet giant’s stock. Amazon is not far behind, with a 2.85% gain adding to its current 223.30 share value. Meanwhile, it previously closed on the market with a meager 0.63% gain.

According to the Financial Times, Nvidia hit a record-high last week, becoming the main driver of the Wall Street AI rally. The same can be said about Peter Thiel’s Palantir which saw a surge of more than 50% in the second half of this year. Meta Platforms has also seen a 25.3% rise in the past six months.

Microsoft and Tesla saw a dip in their stocks in the past day of trading, falling by 0.30% and 0.61% respectively. Though that may be the case, Microsoft’s stock has risen by 17% in the past six months while Tesla has continued its downward trend, going down by 20%.

On the crypto side, Coinbase also enjoyed a 1.64% boost in the past 24 hours. According to the Financial Times, COIN’s value has doubled in the past weekend as investors flock to crypto-related stocks.

Moreover, Strategy or MSTR closed at 5.53, enjoying a brief 1.44% surge before dipping by 0.66% on June 30. MSTR has enjoyed a week-long rally thanks to its BTC accumulations strategy, seeing 5.83% gains in the past five days.

Why are tech stocks outperforming while the crypto market stays flat?

Analysts identified the main driver for the tech stock rally to be the advancement of AI technology and market clarity which has helped boost investor confidence in the sector. For instance, both Amazon and Meta announced significant investments in the AI sectors leading up to the rally.

Not only that, most of the tech sector giant have also been reporting strong second-quarter earnings. Both factors have led investors to inject more cash flow into the market, lifting share prices off the ground.

Meanwhile, the crypto market has seen a decline in trading volume. The daily trading volume has fallen by 43% compared to the previous day. Just a day prior, the daily trading volume for the overall crypto market reached $132.63 billion.

However, it has since fallen far on June 30, being able to reach only around $75 billion, shedding nearly $60 billion in just 24 hours.

On the other hand, Bitcoin’s price gains this month, which range from 0% to 2% at most, are relatively minimum compared to its ETFs. Bitcoin ETFs saw its third week of consecutive inflows, reaching $2.2 billion in net inflows. Although institutional demand for BTC has seen a major rise, retail investors seem to have pulled back from the race.

On the other hand, investors are still on a wait-and-see basis when it comes to crypto regulatory clarity. As a result, even though interest rates and inflation are easing, which pose a benefit to risk assets like tech, the regulatory ambiguity continues to constrain the crypto market’s full momentum.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

수요일에 ConsenSys가 개발한 선도적인 암호화폐 지갑인 메타마스크가 중요한 새로운 기능을 발표했습니다. 이 지갑은 이제 Hyperliquid(HYPE)와의 통합을 통해 무기한 선물(Perps)을 지원할 예정입니다. 또한 새로운 메타마스크 보상 프로그램도 10월 말까지 출시될 것으로 예상됩니다. 수요일 보도자료에 따르면, 메타마스크는 또한 최초의 지갑이 될 것입니다 [...]
퍼펙츄얼 프로토콜
PERP$0,2848-1,41%
하이퍼리퀴드
HYPE$44,76-2,52%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02383-3,28%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/09 19:00
Share
프랑스 중앙은행 총재, EU에 암호화폐 기업 직접 규제 촉구

프랑스 중앙은행 총재, EU에 암호화폐 기업 직접 규제 촉구

PANews는 10월 9일 블룸버그에 따르면, 프랑스 중앙은행 총재 프랑수아 빌레루아 드 갈로가 목요일 연설에서 암호화폐 기업에 대한 규제 권한을 유럽증권시장감독청으로 이전하여 EU 내 표준의 균일한 시행을 보장할 것을 제안했다고 보도했습니다. 그는 또한 디지털 자산에 대한 유럽 규제 프레임워크를 강화할 것을 촉구했습니다. 이 프레임워크의 주목할 만한 기능은 암호화폐 기업이 개별 EU 회원국에서 라이선스를 신청하고 이 라이선스를 27개국 블록 전체에서 비즈니스를 수행하기 위한 "여권"으로 사용할 수 있도록 한다는 것입니다. 빌레루아 드 갈로는 이 프레임워크가 스트레스 기간 동안 차익거래 위험을 줄이기 위해 EU 내외에서 동일한 스테이블코인 발행에 대한 더 엄격한 규제로부터 혜택을 받을 것이라고 말했습니다.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,12471+13,94%
Share
PANews2025/10/09 18:38
Share
오드리 네스빗의 신간, 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구

오드리 네스빗의 신간, 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구

토론토, ON — 2025년 10월 — 베테랑 신흥 기술 전략가 오드리 네스빗이 실리콘 밸리의 가장 지속적인 신화 중 하나를 겨냥하고 있습니다: 제품을 만든 사람이 자동으로 회사를 이끌어야 한다는 것입니다. 그녀의 새 책 "CEO가 되지 말아야 하는 이유(그리고 스타트업을 구하는 다른 방법들)"는 리더십의 맹점이 어떻게 [...] 오드리 네스빗의 새 책은 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구합니다라는 글이 Blockonomi에 처음 게재되었습니다.
WHY
WHY$0,000000032-13,53%
스레숄드
T$0,01522+1,60%
Startup
STARTUP$0,004218-3,27%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/09 18:36
Share

Trending News

More

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

프랑스 중앙은행 총재, EU에 암호화폐 기업 직접 규제 촉구

오드리 네스빗의 신간, 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구

단 1,000개의 XRP 토큰을 보유하는 것이 당신을 부자로 만들 수 있을까요?

블랙록 비트코인 ETF, 사상 최대 40억 달러 유입 후 80만 BTC 돌파