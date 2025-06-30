SOL bounces on ETF hopes, XRP eyes $27; XYZVerse targets 25,000% gains

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As Solana and XRP prepare for potential breakouts, XYZVerse is stealing the spotlight with a fast-rising presale and bold ambitions to become the next 1,000x memecoin.

Significant shifts are unfolding in the cryptocurrency arena. Solana is climbing after hitting a key support level, with optimism around exchange-traded funds fueling its rise. At the same time, XRP is poised for a major move that could send its value soaring to new heights. Adding to the excitement, XYZVerse is attracting attention with the potential for massive returns.

XYZ presale frenzy heats up as market cap nears $15m

XYZVerse (XYZ), the high-octane project fusing sports culture with crypto, is catching fire. With investor interest skyrocketing, XYZVerse is quickly breaking out from the typical memecoin crowd. Backed by a defined roadmap and a thriving, engaged community, the project was recently crowned Best New Meme Project, a title that’s only adding to its momentum.

Since kicking off its presale, XYZ has steadily climbed from just $0.0001 to $0.003333, with the next price tier locked in at $0.005. The final presale stage will see the token priced at $0.02, ahead of listings on both centralized (CEX) and decentralized exchanges (DEX).

But the real buzz? A projected listing price of $0.10, which could hand early adopters up to 1,000x returns, assuming market cap targets are hit. With over $14 million already raised, the presale is now on track to smash the $15m milestone, signaling a wave of momentum from both retail and larger backers.

XYZVerse isn’t just about hype, it’s about rewarding loyalty. Active community members are earning airdropped XYZ tokens just for participating and showing up. This is a true play-to-earn model, where passion meets payoff.

XYZVerse is armed with a smart tokenomic structure, strategic listings, and planned token burns to drive value. Everything is geared toward a long-term run, not just a meme flash in the pan. Each milestone fuels its journey toward becoming one of the legendary plays of the crypto space.

The presale window is closing fast, and so is the opportunity to get in before XYZ potentially hits mainstream exchanges. With airdrops, staking benefits, and early access perks, XYZVerse is shaping up to be more than a meme, it’s a movement.

Solana dips but holds hopes

Solana (SOL) has experienced a significant decline over the past six months, with its price dropping by nearly 28%. In the last month alone, it fell by about 20%, and the past week showed a smaller decrease of almost 4%. This consistent downward trend highlights the selling pressure the cryptocurrency has been facing recently.

Currently, Solana is trading between $119.19 and $151.66. The nearest support level is at $106.52, and if the price slips below this point, it could find the next support at $74.05. On the upside, the nearest resistance level is $171.46, with a secondary resistance at $203.93. Breaking through these resistance levels could signal a potential reversal and upward momentum.

Technical indicators present a mixed outlook. The 10-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages are at $140.30 and $142.54 respectively, both slightly above the current price, suggesting a bearish trend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 47.53, indicating that Solana is neither overbought nor oversold.

The MACD level is negative at -0.7511, pointing to potential continued downward movement. However, the Stochastic indicator is at 58.33, which is relatively neutral. Based on this data, Solana may continue to face challenges unless it can overcome the resistance levels ahead.

XRP declines, expects jump soon

Over the past week, XRP’s price has decreased by 3.23%, extending a month-long decline totaling 9.50%. Over six months, the coin has dropped 3.94%. Currently trading between $1.84 and $2.27, XRP is navigating a bearish phase that may persist unless it surpasses critical resistance levels.

The nearest resistance stands at $2.52. If XRP climbs above this, it could target the next resistance at $2.95, representing gains of roughly 11% and 30% from the current upper price. If the price falls below the support at $1.66, it may test the second support at $1.23, indicating further downside.

Technical indicators suggest caution. The 10-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages are close, at $2.10 and $2.14, showing weak momentum. The Relative Strength Index is at 36.48, nearing oversold territory. The Stochastic at 24.89 hints at potential for reversal, but the negative MACD level of -0.0181 reinforces bearish sentiment. Traders will watch these levels to see if XRP can reverse its downward trend.

Conclusion

Amid the bull run, SOL and XRP demonstrate strong performance, but XYZVerse offers exceptional potential with its sports-meme fusion, targeting unprecedented growth and community engagement.

To learn more about XYZVerse, visit the website, Telegram, and Twitter.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

수요일에 ConsenSys가 개발한 선도적인 암호화폐 지갑인 메타마스크가 중요한 새로운 기능을 발표했습니다. 이 지갑은 이제 Hyperliquid(HYPE)와의 통합을 통해 무기한 선물(Perps)을 지원할 예정입니다. 또한 새로운 메타마스크 보상 프로그램도 10월 말까지 출시될 것으로 예상됩니다. 수요일 보도자료에 따르면, 메타마스크는 또한 최초의 지갑이 될 것입니다 [...]
프랑스 중앙은행 총재, EU에 암호화폐 기업 직접 규제 촉구

PANews는 10월 9일 블룸버그에 따르면, 프랑스 중앙은행 총재 프랑수아 빌레루아 드 갈로가 목요일 연설에서 암호화폐 기업에 대한 규제 권한을 유럽증권시장감독청으로 이전하여 EU 내 표준의 균일한 시행을 보장할 것을 제안했다고 보도했습니다. 그는 또한 디지털 자산에 대한 유럽 규제 프레임워크를 강화할 것을 촉구했습니다. 이 프레임워크의 주목할 만한 기능은 암호화폐 기업이 개별 EU 회원국에서 라이선스를 신청하고 이 라이선스를 27개국 블록 전체에서 비즈니스를 수행하기 위한 "여권"으로 사용할 수 있도록 한다는 것입니다. 빌레루아 드 갈로는 이 프레임워크가 스트레스 기간 동안 차익거래 위험을 줄이기 위해 EU 내외에서 동일한 스테이블코인 발행에 대한 더 엄격한 규제로부터 혜택을 받을 것이라고 말했습니다.
오드리 네스빗의 신간, 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구

토론토, ON — 2025년 10월 — 베테랑 신흥 기술 전략가 오드리 네스빗이 실리콘 밸리의 가장 지속적인 신화 중 하나를 겨냥하고 있습니다: 제품을 만든 사람이 자동으로 회사를 이끌어야 한다는 것입니다. 그녀의 새 책 "CEO가 되지 말아야 하는 이유(그리고 스타트업을 구하는 다른 방법들)"는 리더십의 맹점이 어떻게 [...] 오드리 네스빗의 새 책은 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구합니다라는 글이 Blockonomi에 처음 게재되었습니다.
