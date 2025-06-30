Metaplanet Buys Another 1,005 BTC, Enters Top 5 Bitcoin Holders List – Stock Surges 10%

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/30 14:58
스레숄드
T$0.0152+1.40%
비트코인
BTC$123,430.42+0.62%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03592+65.30%
Capverse
CAP$0.11138-15.89%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

Japanese Metaplanet has announced a fresh 1,005 Bitcoin purchase on Monday, making it the 5th largest corporate Bitcoin holder. The company now holds 13,350 BTC acquired for a total of $1.4 billion, per current prices.

Tokyo-listed Metaplanet, which already surpassed Tesla in corporate Bitcoin holdings last week, has now overtaken Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital, which holds 12,830 BTC, and miner CleanSpark, with 12,502 BTC.

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin strategy is both aggressive and transparent. The recent purchase adds to its high-profile Bitcoin buying spree in the past months. As of mid-April 2025, the corporate holder’s total Bitcoin holdings were only 4,525 BTC, entering the world’s top ten public Bitcoin-holding companies.

Further, the firm also announced Monday, a 30 billion JPY ($208 million) in 0% ordinary bonds to acquire additional Bitcoin.

Mataplanet’s Ambitious 2025 Plan Fulfilled, ‘555 Million Plan’ in Line

Metaplanet publicly committed to building a substantial Bitcoin treasury, stressing that it doesn’t view Bitcoin as just a treasury asset. Rather, it considers Bitcoin as a strategic hedge against inflation and fiat currency devaluation, echoing the playbook of global leaders.

Metaplanet announced to accumulate 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025, which it already reached on June 16. The company initially announced acquiring 21,000 BTC by 2026 and later updated its treasury strategy, launching its sweeping “555 Million Plan,” and aiming to raise $5.4 billion to buy 210,000 BTC by 2027.

“Just 3 months ago, we announced live at our shareholder meeting that we hit 3,350 BTC — and now we’ve added 10,000 more to reach 13,350 BTC,” CEO Simon Gerovich wrote on X.

Stocks Jump 10% Following Fresh BTC Acquisition

Metaplanet’s stock price is up over 10% on Monday, following the announcement of Bitcoin acquisition, per Google Finance data. The stock has risen 53.5% in the past month and 370.7% year-to-date.

The stock price initially dropped after Metaplanet announced its ‘555 Million Plan,’ however, rebounded on Monday and is currently trading 10.47% higher at JPY 1,647 at press time.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin rose 1% to $108,358.7 on Monday over the last 24 hours. However the world’s largest crypto has fallen below the $108K mark and is currently trading at $107,786 at press time, per Coin Market Cap data.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

수요일에 ConsenSys가 개발한 선도적인 암호화폐 지갑인 메타마스크가 중요한 새로운 기능을 발표했습니다. 이 지갑은 이제 Hyperliquid(HYPE)와의 통합을 통해 무기한 선물(Perps)을 지원할 예정입니다. 또한 새로운 메타마스크 보상 프로그램도 10월 말까지 출시될 것으로 예상됩니다. 수요일 보도자료에 따르면, 메타마스크는 또한 최초의 지갑이 될 것입니다 [...]
퍼펙츄얼 프로토콜
PERP$0.2848-1.41%
하이퍼리퀴드
HYPE$44.76-2.52%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02383-3.28%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/09 19:00
Share
프랑스 중앙은행 총재, EU에 암호화폐 기업 직접 규제 촉구

프랑스 중앙은행 총재, EU에 암호화폐 기업 직접 규제 촉구

PANews는 10월 9일 블룸버그에 따르면, 프랑스 중앙은행 총재 프랑수아 빌레루아 드 갈로가 목요일 연설에서 암호화폐 기업에 대한 규제 권한을 유럽증권시장감독청으로 이전하여 EU 내 표준의 균일한 시행을 보장할 것을 제안했다고 보도했습니다. 그는 또한 디지털 자산에 대한 유럽 규제 프레임워크를 강화할 것을 촉구했습니다. 이 프레임워크의 주목할 만한 기능은 암호화폐 기업이 개별 EU 회원국에서 라이선스를 신청하고 이 라이선스를 27개국 블록 전체에서 비즈니스를 수행하기 위한 "여권"으로 사용할 수 있도록 한다는 것입니다. 빌레루아 드 갈로는 이 프레임워크가 스트레스 기간 동안 차익거래 위험을 줄이기 위해 EU 내외에서 동일한 스테이블코인 발행에 대한 더 엄격한 규제로부터 혜택을 받을 것이라고 말했습니다.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.12471+13.94%
Share
PANews2025/10/09 18:38
Share
오드리 네스빗의 신간, 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구

오드리 네스빗의 신간, 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구

토론토, ON — 2025년 10월 — 베테랑 신흥 기술 전략가 오드리 네스빗이 실리콘 밸리의 가장 지속적인 신화 중 하나를 겨냥하고 있습니다: 제품을 만든 사람이 자동으로 회사를 이끌어야 한다는 것입니다. 그녀의 새 책 "CEO가 되지 말아야 하는 이유(그리고 스타트업을 구하는 다른 방법들)"는 리더십의 맹점이 어떻게 [...] 오드리 네스빗의 새 책은 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구합니다라는 글이 Blockonomi에 처음 게재되었습니다.
WHY
WHY$0.000000032-13.53%
스레숄드
T$0.01522+1.60%
Startup
STARTUP$0.004218-3.27%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/09 18:36
Share

Trending News

More

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

프랑스 중앙은행 총재, EU에 암호화폐 기업 직접 규제 촉구

오드리 네스빗의 신간, 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구

단 1,000개의 XRP 토큰을 보유하는 것이 당신을 부자로 만들 수 있을까요?

블랙록 비트코인 ETF, 사상 최대 40억 달러 유입 후 80만 BTC 돌파