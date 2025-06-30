QFSCOIN makes crypto mining simple as LTC surges after MimbleWimble

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/30 14:58
비트코인
BTC$123,433.95+0.63%
라이트코인
LTC$118.28+1.01%
에버스케일
EVER$0.01918-0.05%
Major
MAJOR$0.11871-2.35%
도지
DOGE$0.24877-1.62%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Litecoin just got a major privacy boost with MimbleWimble, now QFSCOIN makes it easier than ever to mine LTC, BTC, and DOGE without hardware or hassle.

Table of Contents

  • Why MimbleWimble matters for Litecoin
  • QFSCOIN: Simplifying crypto mining for everyone
  • QFSCOIN contract options: Smart mining for smart investors
  • What makes QFSCOIN the leading cloud mining platform?
  • Getting started with QFSCOIN in 3 easy steps
  • Why it matters now
  • Final thoughts

In a major milestone for Litecoin (LTC), the integration of MimbleWimble has sparked a noticeable uptick in user activity, transaction volume, and interest across crypto communities. Designed to enhance privacy and scalability, the MimbleWimble protocol has brought a fresh wave of attention to Litecoin, making it one of the most talked-about cryptocurrencies in 2025. But while Litecoin is getting smarter, QFSCOIN is making Litecoin mining simpler.

As more users look to benefit from Litecoin’s growth, QFSCOIN steps in as a game-changer in the world of cloud mining, offering AI-powered contracts that allow users to mine Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin without the need for hardware or technical knowledge. Backed by years of experience and regulatory compliance, QFSCOIN is reshaping the way people think about mining crypto.

Why MimbleWimble matters for Litecoin

Litecoin’s implementation of MimbleWimble through Extension Blocks (MWEB) brings several benefits:

  • Privacy: Users can send confidential transactions without publicly displaying amounts.
  • Scalability: MimbleWimble compresses blockchain data, allowing for faster, lighter transactions.
  • Security: It enhances overall fungibility, making LTC more suitable for real-world payments.

This upgrade has not only attracted privacy-focused users but has also led miners and investors to re-evaluate Litecoin’s long-term potential. The surge in interest has created demand for accessible and efficient Litecoin mining solutions, and that’s where QFSCOIN delivers.

QFSCOIN: Simplifying crypto mining for everyone

Founded in the U.S. in 2019, QFSCOIN is a pioneer in trusted cloud mining and operates data centers in the United States, Canada, Norway, and Iceland. Unlike traditional mining setups that require costly equipment and technical setups, QFSCOIN brings cloud mining to users’ fingertips through its AI-powered, fully automated platform.

It’s not just Litecoin mining; users can also mine Bitcoin and Dogecoin, all from a single dashboard. QFSCOIN makes mining simple, profitable, and scalable.

QFSCOIN contract options: Smart mining for smart investors

Contract PriceContract TermFixed ReturnDaily Rate
$30 (Free)1 Day$30 + $0.903.00%
$1002 Days$100 + $52.50%
$3002 Days$300 + $19.203.20%
$1,2003 Days$1,200 + $1444.00%
$3,5003 Days$3,500 + $6306.00%
$10,0006 Days$10,000 + $5,4009.00%

With QFSCOIN’s automated system, returns are paid out daily without any effort from the user. These flexible contract options allow users to scale their investments with confidence.

What makes QFSCOIN the leading cloud mining platform?

  • Regulated operations: Registered in Minnesota, QFSCOIN complies with U.S. financial regulations.
  • Zero equipment required: No need to buy rigs or worry about electricity.
  • Daily payouts: Passive income is delivered automatically to wallets.
  • $30 sign-up bonus: Begin free cloud mining without investing a single dollar.
  • Global infrastructure: Industrial-grade mining farms in Iceland, Norway, Kazakhstan.
  • Robust security: SSL encryption, DDoS protection, and advanced risk management.
  • Affiliate program: Earn up to 3% commission through referrals.
  • 24/7 support: Real humans are available around the clock to help.

QFSCOIN has become the go-to choice for users seeking trusted cloud mining services without the usual complications.

Getting started with QFSCOIN in 3 easy steps

Step 1: Choose a cloud mining provider

With AI-driven infrastructure and an unbeatable user interface, QFSCOIN ranks among the most reputable and user-friendly mining services worldwide.

Step 2: Create an account

Users should head to QFSCOIN’s official website to register. Once signed up, users receive a $30 registration bonus, enough to start their free cloud mining journey with Litecoin, Bitcoin Mining, or Dogecoin Mining.

Step 3: Select a mining contract

Users can choose from a wide array of plans based on their budget and investment goals. Once selected, QFSCOIN’s AI handles everything: hardware allocation, power management, and payout distribution.

Why it matters now

Litecoin’s post-MimbleWimble boost isn’t just a trend, it’s the beginning of a privacy-first era for altcoins. As Litecoin adoption increases, mining rewards and transaction volumes are expected to rise. Getting in early is essential, and QFSCOIN makes that possible, even for those new to crypto.

By combining advanced AI technology with a user-focused design, QFSCOIN breaks down all the barriers that have traditionally kept people from mining. No setup, no downtime, no hassle, just steady crypto earnings delivered daily.

Final thoughts

Litecoin is evolving, and QFSCOIN is evolving with it. As user demand for privacy, decentralization, and passive income soars, platforms like QFSCOIN are more vital than ever.

To learn more about QFSCOIN, visit the website, Twitter, and YouTube.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

수요일에 ConsenSys가 개발한 선도적인 암호화폐 지갑인 메타마스크가 중요한 새로운 기능을 발표했습니다. 이 지갑은 이제 Hyperliquid(HYPE)와의 통합을 통해 무기한 선물(Perps)을 지원할 예정입니다. 또한 새로운 메타마스크 보상 프로그램도 10월 말까지 출시될 것으로 예상됩니다. 수요일 보도자료에 따르면, 메타마스크는 또한 최초의 지갑이 될 것입니다 [...]
퍼펙츄얼 프로토콜
PERP$0.2848-1.41%
하이퍼리퀴드
HYPE$44.76-2.52%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02383-3.28%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/09 19:00
Share
프랑스 중앙은행 총재, EU에 암호화폐 기업 직접 규제 촉구

프랑스 중앙은행 총재, EU에 암호화폐 기업 직접 규제 촉구

PANews는 10월 9일 블룸버그에 따르면, 프랑스 중앙은행 총재 프랑수아 빌레루아 드 갈로가 목요일 연설에서 암호화폐 기업에 대한 규제 권한을 유럽증권시장감독청으로 이전하여 EU 내 표준의 균일한 시행을 보장할 것을 제안했다고 보도했습니다. 그는 또한 디지털 자산에 대한 유럽 규제 프레임워크를 강화할 것을 촉구했습니다. 이 프레임워크의 주목할 만한 기능은 암호화폐 기업이 개별 EU 회원국에서 라이선스를 신청하고 이 라이선스를 27개국 블록 전체에서 비즈니스를 수행하기 위한 "여권"으로 사용할 수 있도록 한다는 것입니다. 빌레루아 드 갈로는 이 프레임워크가 스트레스 기간 동안 차익거래 위험을 줄이기 위해 EU 내외에서 동일한 스테이블코인 발행에 대한 더 엄격한 규제로부터 혜택을 받을 것이라고 말했습니다.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.12471+13.94%
Share
PANews2025/10/09 18:38
Share
오드리 네스빗의 신간, 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구

오드리 네스빗의 신간, 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구

토론토, ON — 2025년 10월 — 베테랑 신흥 기술 전략가 오드리 네스빗이 실리콘 밸리의 가장 지속적인 신화 중 하나를 겨냥하고 있습니다: 제품을 만든 사람이 자동으로 회사를 이끌어야 한다는 것입니다. 그녀의 새 책 "CEO가 되지 말아야 하는 이유(그리고 스타트업을 구하는 다른 방법들)"는 리더십의 맹점이 어떻게 [...] 오드리 네스빗의 새 책은 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구합니다라는 글이 Blockonomi에 처음 게재되었습니다.
WHY
WHY$0.000000032-13.53%
스레숄드
T$0.01522+1.60%
Startup
STARTUP$0.004218-3.27%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/09 18:36
Share

Trending News

More

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

프랑스 중앙은행 총재, EU에 암호화폐 기업 직접 규제 촉구

오드리 네스빗의 신간, 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구

단 1,000개의 XRP 토큰을 보유하는 것이 당신을 부자로 만들 수 있을까요?

블랙록 비트코인 ETF, 사상 최대 40억 달러 유입 후 80만 BTC 돌파