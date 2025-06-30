Maxwell hardfork goes live on BNB Chain mainnet — Here’s what you should know

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/30 12:47
BNB Chain is set to launch its most aggressive speed upgrade yet.

To increase transaction throughput, improve validator performance, and enhance responsiveness, the network will implement the Maxwell hardfork on the mainnet on June 30. This will reduce block times from 1.5 seconds to just 0.75 seconds. 

Three proposals, BEP-524, BEP-563, and BEP-564, are driving the upgrade. Each focuses on important aspects of network performance. BEP-524 cuts block intervals in half, allowing decentralized applications to have lower latency and faster transaction confirmations.

BEP-563 enhances validator messages to reduce missed votes or sync delays under more stringent block cycles. Through the use of more sophisticated block-fetching logic to boost syncing efficiency, BEP-564 enhances node-to-node communication.

All of these improvements demonstrate how BNB (BNB) Chain is constantly working to improve user experience and increase throughput, especially in high-demand areas like decentralized finance, GameFi, and NFT trading.

The shift to sub-second blocks follows the April Lorentz hardfork, which reduced block times from 3 seconds to 1.5 seconds. Maxwell goes beyond optimization by aiming to improve real-time user experience, accelerate dApp interactions, and preserve node operator and validator performance in the face of increasing network demand.

“Maxwell is more than just a speed boost. It’s a foundational upgrade for a faster, more reliable BNB Chain,” developers wrote in a May 22 statement previewing the launch.

The upgrade also modifies several consensus parameters. Epoch length has doubled from 500 to 1000, while each validator’s turn length increases to 16 blocks, still just 12 seconds under the new timing. Fast finality can now be reached in under 2 seconds. 

These changes are intended to maintain block stability and validator coordination despite the higher throughput. The maximum extractable value ecosystem is also affected. To stay competitive in the compressed timing environment, arbitrage searchers and MEV builders will need to modify their strategies as each block will be less than 1 second.

At press time, BNB is trading at $654, up 1% on the day. Daily trading volume is up 28%, indicating rising spot market activity. According to Coinglass data, derivatives volume surged 57.5% to $318.5 million in the past 24 hours, reflecting heightened speculative activity as the upgrade is rolled out.

