Pi crypto value rebounds: key levels to watch

Crypto.news
2025/06/14 00:11
Candle TV
CANDLE$0.002034+6.15%
Areon Network
AREA$0.02043-1.01%
파이 네트워크
PI$0.53104-6.16%
DROP
DROP$0.000018+133.76%

After a dramatic drop below the value area low, Pi Network has shown strong signs of recovery, bouncing from its swing low with aggressive demand. The buying wick printed on the latest daily candle confirms a strong reaction from what appears to be a maximum value zone.

Pi Network’s (PI) price action took a steep hit as it fell below the value area low and traded directly into a macro swing low support. However, this flush was met with immediate demand, leading to a sharp intraday recovery and a strong close back above high-timeframe support. The technical bounce was characterized by a prominent buying tail, a classic signature of value-based demand, now placing Pi in a potential reversal zone

Key technical points

  • Break Below Value Area Low: Price dipped under the VAL and found strong buy-side pressure at the swing low region.
  • Impressive Recovery Candle: The wick and close above support confirm aggressive market interest and demand.
  • Reclaiming the Value Area Low: Sustained closes above this level confirm validation of the demand zone.
  • Key Resistance at $0.65: Breaking this dynamic resistance would confirm a trend shift and open room for a move toward $0.80.
Pi crypto value rebounds: key levels to watch - 1

The drop below the value area low initially looked like a breakdown, but Pi Network’s price quickly reversed after reaching a key swing low, a high-interest liquidity pocket. The strong buying tail formed on the candle reflects not only rejection of lower prices but also signals the presence of maximum value buyers stepping into the market.

Price has now closed back above the high-timeframe support and is showing signs of acceptance above the value area low. This reclaim is critical. From a market profile perspective, acceptance back above the value area low after a failed breakdown often signals a trap and provides high-probability long setups.

The next obstacle for bulls is clear: dynamic resistance near $0.65. A clean break above this level would shift short-term market structure into a higher high formation, signaling early-stage reversal potential after the sharp sell-off. If Pi Network can breach this resistance and sustain momentum, the next magnet will likely be the $0.80 level, aligning with the upper boundary of the trading range and value area high.

What to expect in the coming price action

As long as Pi Network holds above the value area low and builds support on higher time frames, price remains positioned for a move toward $0.65 and then $0.80. The sharp bounce from maximum value confirms that buyers are active, and a structural reversal could be underway if dynamic resistance breaks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Viewpoint: The entry of payment and financial giants into stablecoins may reshape the way funds flow in the United States and even the world

Viewpoint: The entry of payment and financial giants into stablecoins may reshape the way funds flow in the United States and even the world

PANews reported on June 28 that according to CNBC, stablecoins are becoming mainstream, and banks and credit card companies are also trying to issue their own crypto tokens. As payment
플로우
FLOW$0.3227+0.96%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 21:55
Bluebird Mining receives £2 million in zero-interest funding to launch Bitcoin strategy

Bluebird Mining receives £2 million in zero-interest funding to launch Bitcoin strategy

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Investegate , British public gold mining company Bluebird Mining Ventures Ltd. announced that it has signed a strategic financing and governance agreement
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004075+3.74%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000046+9.52%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000078-49.35%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 18:01
Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal is a decentralised exchange (DEX) for spot and perpetual trading, developed on Ethena. Combines high performance with full control over one’s funds. The project recently launched a public testnet of its DEX, which will be followed by the launch of a limited-access alpha mainnet. Most likely, those who take part in the testnet will […] Сообщение Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000151-55.32%
Particl
PART$0.1495-0.59%
알파토큰
ALPHA$0.01476-5.26%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000078-49.35%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/28 18:49

Trending News

More

Viewpoint: The entry of payment and financial giants into stablecoins may reshape the way funds flow in the United States and even the world

Bluebird Mining receives £2 million in zero-interest funding to launch Bitcoin strategy

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Musk: AI and robotics will lead to economic surplus and massive growth within 10 years

Bakkt’s Bitcoin Strategy: Company Files With SEC To Raise $1 Billion