"Insider Brother" sold 8,000 ETH and 280 BTC an hour ago, losing $1.011 million By: PANews 2025/06/30 09:32

BTC $123,509.5 +0.60% JUNE $0.0911 +0.55% ETH $4,400.47 -1.89%

PANews reported on June 30 that according to @ai_9684xtpa’s monitoring, “Insider Brother” sold 8,000 ETH and 280 BTC (a total of $50.55 million) an hour ago, with a loss of $1.011 million. The current position is: BTC 40x short position: 1,120 BTC, worth $121 million, opening price $106,808

ETH 25x short position: 32,000 ETH, worth $80.34 million, opening price $2,454.91