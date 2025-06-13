Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin Lead Crypto Losses As Iran Retaliates With Drone Barrage After Israel Air Strikes

Insidebitcoins
2025/06/13 16:44
솔라나
SOL$150,28+%5,85
이더리움
ETH$2.438,65+%1,12
도지
DOGE$0,16351+%2,32
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0,000000096-%2,04

Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) took the heaviest hits after Israel’s air strikes on Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile sites rattled markets.

The crypto market slumped 4% overall after Israel’s attacks prompted Iran to launch drone strikes in retaliation. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali said Israel would ”pay a very heavy price.”

Crypto Fear And Greed Index Slides 10 Points As Bitcoin Tumbles

Solana led losers among the top 10 cryptos with an 8.4% plunge, followed by Ethereum (7.7%), and Dogecoin (7.6%). Bitcoin tumbled 2.4% to trade at $105,046 as of 4:10 a.m. EST after slumping to an intraday low of $102,822.03 amid escalating Middle East tensions.

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index, a gauge of sentiment in the crypto market, plummeted 10 points in the past 24 hours. The slide shows investors slashing their exposure to risk-on assets.

Bitcoin

24-Hour Crypto Liquidations Top $1.1 Billion After Israel Strike

Crypto long positions were hit hard, with total liquidations reaching $1.16 billion during the past 24 hours, according to data from Coinglass. Long trades accounted for the majority of these positions, with around $1.04 billion liquidated from traders who had bet on rising prices. 

BTC and ETH traders suffered the most after Bitcoin and Ethereum liquidations reached $46.38 million and $303.50 million, respectively.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Viewpoint: The entry of payment and financial giants into stablecoins may reshape the way funds flow in the United States and even the world

Viewpoint: The entry of payment and financial giants into stablecoins may reshape the way funds flow in the United States and even the world

PANews reported on June 28 that according to CNBC, stablecoins are becoming mainstream, and banks and credit card companies are also trying to issue their own crypto tokens. As payment
플로우
FLOW$0,3227+%0,96
Share
PANews2025/06/28 21:55
Bluebird Mining receives £2 million in zero-interest funding to launch Bitcoin strategy

Bluebird Mining receives £2 million in zero-interest funding to launch Bitcoin strategy

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Investegate , British public gold mining company Bluebird Mining Ventures Ltd. announced that it has signed a strategic financing and governance agreement
ZeroLend
ZERO$0,00004075+%3,74
GOLD
GOLD$0,00000000000046+%9,52
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,000000000078-%49,35
Share
PANews2025/06/25 18:01
Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal is a decentralised exchange (DEX) for spot and perpetual trading, developed on Ethena. Combines high performance with full control over one’s funds. The project recently launched a public testnet of its DEX, which will be followed by the launch of a limited-access alpha mainnet. Most likely, those who take part in the testnet will […] Сообщение Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SpotSquad
SPOT$0,000000000000151-%55,32
Particl
PART$0,1495-%0,59
알파토큰
ALPHA$0,01476-%5,26
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,000000000078-%49,35
Share
Incrypted2025/06/28 18:49

Trending News

More

Viewpoint: The entry of payment and financial giants into stablecoins may reshape the way funds flow in the United States and even the world

Bluebird Mining receives £2 million in zero-interest funding to launch Bitcoin strategy

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Musk: AI and robotics will lead to economic surplus and massive growth within 10 years

Bakkt’s Bitcoin Strategy: Company Files With SEC To Raise $1 Billion