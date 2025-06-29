A pre-mined address containing 1,000 ETH was activated after lying dormant for nearly 10 years By: PANews 2025/06/29 22:40

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, a pre-mining address containing 1,000 ETH (US$2,443,951) has just been activated after 9.9 years of dormancy (these ETH were worth only US$310 in 2015).