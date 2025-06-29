Spanish coffee chain Vanadi Coffee increases its holdings by 20 BTC, now holding a total of 54 BTC By: PANews 2025/06/29 20:37

BTC $123 584,13 +0,80% JUNE $0,0911 +0,55% NOW $0,0042 -0,70%

PANews reported on June 29 that Spanish coffee chain Vanadi Coffee announced that it had increased its holdings by 20 BTC and now holds 54 BTC. The company's shareholders' meeting has approved the company's strategic shift, aiming to become the largest listed Bitcoin company in Spain, and will invest up to 1 billion euros to purchase Bitcoin.