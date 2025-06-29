Data: SUI, ENA, OP and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which SUI unlocks about $122.8 million

PANews reported on June 29 that Token Unlocks data showed that SUI, ENA, OP and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including:

Sui (SUI) will unlock about 44 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on July 1, accounting for 1.3% of the current circulation, with a value of about US$122.8 million;

Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 40.6 million tokens at 3:00 p.m. Beijing time on July 2, accounting for 0.67% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately $10.7 million.

Optimism (OP) will unlock approximately 31.34 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on June 30, accounting for 0.67% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$17.4 million;

Kamino (KMNO) will unlock approximately 229 million tokens at 8:00 pm Beijing time on June 30, accounting for 10.44% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$13.8 million;

Across Protocol (ACX) will unlock approximately 100 million tokens at 8:00 pm Beijing time on June 30, accounting for 22.61% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$13.5 million.