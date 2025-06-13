Invesco and Galaxy jointly register Solana spot ETF trust PANews 2025/06/13 21:53

PANews reported on June 13 that according to information from the Delaware State Company Registry, the Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF was officially registered and established in Delaware on June 12, 2025. The entity type is a statutory trust (Statutory Trust), and the registered address is 251 Little Falls Drive, Wilmington. CSC Delaware Trust Company serves as the registered agent.