AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC By: PANews 2025/06/29 18:44

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, AguilaTrades increased its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC, worth approximately US$238 million. Previously, James Wynn had closed his Bitcoin short position and opened a Bitcoin long position.