JPMorgan Chase raises target prices for several Bitcoin mining companies, optimistic about profit improvement PANews 2025/06/13 22:12

PANews June 13 news, according to CoinDesk, JPMorgan Chase raised the target prices of mining companies such as CleanSpark, Riot Platforms and MARA Holdings, reflecting the rise in Bitcoin prices and improved mining profits. CLSK's target price rose from $12 to $14, RIOT from $13 to $14, and MARA to $19. The bank maintained its "overweight" rating on CLSK, IREN and RIOT, and maintained "neutral" rating on Cipher and MARA. Analysts said that Bitcoin spot expectations were raised by 24%, and the total network computing power estimate was raised by 9%.