AguilaTrades has started rolling over its floating profits and has increased its long Bitcoin position to $216 million By: PANews 2025/06/29 18:13

PANews reported on June 29 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, AguilaTrades began rolling over his floating profits, increasing his position to $216 million. He now holds 2,000 BTC long positions worth $216 million, with an opening price of $107,459 and a liquidation price of $104,020. His current floating profit is $1.22 million.