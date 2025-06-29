The US non-farm payrolls report for June will be released in advance next week By: PANews 2025/06/29 16:23

PANews reported on June 29 that due to the US Independence Day holiday, the US June non-farm payrolls report was released ahead of schedule at 20:30 on July 3 (Thursday). On that day, US stocks and CME stock index futures trading closed ahead of schedule. On July 4, the US stock market was closed for one day, and CME's precious metals, US oil, foreign exchange, and stock index futures contracts trading ended ahead of schedule at 01:00 on July 5, Beijing time.