Peter Schiff: Selling dollars to buy Bitcoin will put additional pressure on the dollar, and wasting resources on Bitcoin is harmful to the country By: PANews 2025/06/29 11:16

PANews reported on June 29 that economist Peter Schiff tweeted that in order to cater to his donors and promote his family business, Trump claimed that Bitcoin "relieves pressure on the dollar and is good for the country." However, selling dollars to buy Bitcoin will put additional pressure on the dollar. In addition, wasting resources on Bitcoin is harmful to the country.