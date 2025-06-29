a16z transferred another 100,000 COMP to Coinbase Prime 8 hours ago, and transferred out a total of 400,000 COMP in the last 21 hours. By: PANews 2025/06/29 08:27

COMP $42.07 -0.89% JUNE $0.0911 +5.56%

PANews reported on June 29 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the a16z address transferred another 100,000 COMP (about $4.58 million) to Coinbase Prime 8 hours ago. In the past 21 hours, the a16z address has transferred a total of 400,000 COMP (18.33 million US dollars), which is 4% of the total COMP. After transferring these 400,000 COMP, its on-chain address currently still holds 400,000 COMP.