Bank of America: Gold is expected to rise to $4,000 per ounce in the next 12 months PANews 2025/06/13 21:14

GOLD $0,00000000000046 +9,52% BANK $0,05336 +3,29%

PANews reported on June 13 that Bank of America expects gold to rise to $4,000 per ounce in the next 12 months.