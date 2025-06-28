In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 176 million US dollars, mainly long orders By: PANews 2025/06/28 23:30

PANews reported on June 28 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $176 million, of which $136 million was for long orders and $40.1312 million was for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $107 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $18.5997 million.