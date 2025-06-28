Bitcoin Treasury, a listed company, has completed the initial phase of its Bitcoin holdings plan and currently holds 771.37 Bitcoins By: PANews 2025/06/28 16:22

PANews reported on June 28 that according to Globenewswire, the Canadian-listed Bitcoin Treasury Corporation announced that the initial phase of its Bitcoin holdings plan has been completed. The company acquired 478.57 Bitcoins for a total price of 70 million Canadian dollars (about 51.16 million US dollars). Currently, the company holds 771.37 Bitcoins on its balance sheet. The company will continue to increase its holdings of Bitcoin in the future as part of its broader strategy to build long-term shareholder value. Earlier news , Bitcoin Treasury Corporation was listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and completed its first purchase of 292.8 BTC.