While Trump’s memecoin loses steam, whales are quietly buying this new $0.0009 rocket

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/28 15:45
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As a leading memecoin fades, whales shift focus to a rising $0.0009 token with breakout potential in 2025.

As the spotlight dims on a prominent memecoin associated with a famous personality, seasoned investors are quietly turning their attention to an up-and-coming digital asset priced at just $0.0009. 

This new contender is attracting interest from large-scale players, who are positioning themselves in anticipation of a market surge. In a climate of renewed optimism, this move is particularly noteworthy, suggesting potential for significant growth and offering a fresh opportunity in the crypto space.

Catzilla: Unleashing a new era in memecoins

Greed? Challenged!

Crypto manipulators? Confronted!

Scammers? Exposed!

Catzilla, the ultimate hero in the world of DeFi, is here to take on corrupt systems and promote financial opportunities for all! With a spirit of innovation and community, Catzilla brings together crypto enthusiasts, meme fans, and investors in a collective pursuit of financial growth.

Moving beyond short-term projects

The project is committed to long-term value and growth. While others may offer empty promises, Catzilla aims to provide substantial potential with a structured presale starting at $0.0002 and progressing to $0.0016 over 14 stages. Early participants are able to grab the CATZILLA token with a jaw-dropping 88% discount!

Triple utility benefits

The CATZILLA token offers multiple utilities to enhance the crypto experience!

  1. Governance – Participate in shaping Catzilla’s future through community decisions.
  2. Incentives – Earn rewards for engagement and support.
  3. Staking – Hold and stake CATZILLA tokens to potentially earn passive income.

Catzilla aims to create a new environment for those eager to join a collaborative and unique crypto community. Whether someone is an experienced investor, a fan of memes, or someone who enjoys combining fun with financial opportunities, Catzilla offers a platform where creativity meets potential.

Join Catzilla in the journey toward a more transparent and inclusive crypto space! Together, we’ll explore new possibilities and aim for new heights! 

Get your CATZILLA and be part of the movement!

OFFICIAL TRUMP eyes recovery amidst market fluctuations

The OFFICIAL TRUMP token is trading in the $7.96 to $9.84 range, showing potential for a climb. Despite the recent setback, which saw a 30% drop in the last month, the coin seems to be stabilizing. The 10-day moving average suggests sideways movement, while the RSI at 44 hints that the market might still be cautious. 

With the nearest resistance level at $10.95, TRUMP needs a push to break through, potentially rising over 10%. If it surpasses this, it could aim for the $12.83 mark. However, falling below the $7.19 support could signal further decline. In these dynamic times, a watchful eye is vital.

Conclusion

While tokens like TRUMP show less short-term potential, Catzilla presents itself as the ultimate memecoin hero aiming to bring financial freedom to everyone. Offering a remarkable 700% ROI during its presale, starting at $0.0002 and rising to $0.0016 over 14 stages, it features triple utility: governance, incentives, and staking. Catzilla unites enthusiasts to dismantle toxic systems and invites participation in the battle against crypto villains.

For more information on Catzilla, visit the website, Twitter, or Telegram Chat.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

프랑스 중앙은행 총재, EU에 암호화폐 기업 직접 규제 촉구

프랑스 중앙은행 총재, EU에 암호화폐 기업 직접 규제 촉구

PANews는 10월 9일 블룸버그에 따르면, 프랑스 중앙은행 총재 프랑수아 빌레루아 드 갈로가 목요일 연설에서 암호화폐 기업에 대한 규제 권한을 유럽증권시장감독청으로 이전하여 EU 내 표준의 균일한 시행을 보장할 것을 제안했다고 보도했습니다. 그는 또한 디지털 자산에 대한 유럽 규제 프레임워크를 강화할 것을 촉구했습니다. 이 프레임워크의 주목할 만한 기능은 암호화폐 기업이 개별 EU 회원국에서 라이선스를 신청하고 이 라이선스를 27개국 블록 전체에서 비즈니스를 수행하기 위한 "여권"으로 사용할 수 있도록 한다는 것입니다. 빌레루아 드 갈로는 이 프레임워크가 스트레스 기간 동안 차익거래 위험을 줄이기 위해 EU 내외에서 동일한 스테이블코인 발행에 대한 더 엄격한 규제로부터 혜택을 받을 것이라고 말했습니다.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13023+18.42%
PANews2025/10/09 18:38
오드리 네스빗의 신간, 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구

오드리 네스빗의 신간, 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구

토론토, ON — 2025년 10월 — 베테랑 신흥 기술 전략가 오드리 네스빗이 실리콘 밸리의 가장 지속적인 신화 중 하나를 겨냥하고 있습니다: 제품을 만든 사람이 자동으로 회사를 이끌어야 한다는 것입니다. 그녀의 새 책 "CEO가 되지 말아야 하는 이유(그리고 스타트업을 구하는 다른 방법들)"는 리더십의 맹점이 어떻게 [...] 오드리 네스빗의 새 책은 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구합니다라는 글이 Blockonomi에 처음 게재되었습니다.
WHY
WHY$0.000000032-13.53%
스레숄드
T$0.0152+1.40%
Startup
STARTUP$0.0042-3.06%
Blockonomi2025/10/09 18:36
단 1,000개의 XRP 토큰을 보유하는 것이 당신을 부자로 만들 수 있을까요?

단 1,000개의 XRP 토큰을 보유하는 것이 당신을 부자로 만들 수 있을까요?

많은 트레이더들은 언젠가 부자가 될 수 있다는 희망으로 암호화폐에 투자합니다. 이러한 꿈은 사람들이 시장이 하락할 때마다 구매하고, 보유하고, 믿음을 유지하게 합니다. 이 아이디어를 탐구한 분석가 중 한 명은 유튜브에서 잘 알려진 목소리인 Cheeky Crypto입니다. 그는 많은 사람들이 인내, 믿음, 그리고 작지만 일관된 단계들에 대해 생각하게 만든 이야기를 공유했습니다
1
1$0.005212+2.41%
리플
XRP$2.8339-1.35%
콘스티튜션다오
PEOPLE$0.01698+0.47%
Coinstats2025/10/09 18:00
