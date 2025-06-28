SharpLink Gaming bought another 1989 ETH through OTC 5 hours ago By: PANews 2025/06/28 10:51

JUNE $0.0911 +5.56% ETH $4,397.84 -1.86%

According to PANews on June 28, according to Lookonchain monitoring, institutions and whales are still buying ETH. SharpLink Gaming previously announced that it had purchased 188,478 ETH (worth about $474 million) at $2,513, and purchased another 1,989 ETH (worth about $4.82 million) through over-the-counter transactions 5 hours ago. At the same time, whale 0x1fc7 bought and staked 3,201 ETH (worth about $8.1 million) a week ago, and bought and staked another 1,888 ETH (worth $4.56 million) an hour ago.