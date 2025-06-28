Stablecoin startups raised a record amount of funding last year, surpassing the peak in 2021 By: PANews 2025/06/28 10:47

PANews reported on June 28 that according to The block, with regulatory clarity and the huge success of Circle's initial public offering, venture capital in the stablecoin field has seen record growth. In the third and fourth quarters of 2024, 43 and 42 transactions were recorded respectively, setting a new single-quarter high. A total of 87 transactions were completed in the four quarters of the year, exceeding the 2021 high for the first time. In the first quarter of 2025, the stablecoin field accounted for 7.5% of all venture capital transactions.