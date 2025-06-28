Meta seeks $29 billion in funding for AI data centers By: PANews 2025/06/28 08:33

PANews reported on June 28 that according to Sina Finance, Zuckerberg's Meta Platforms is seeking to raise $29 billion for AI data centers to fund its comprehensive advancement of artificial intelligence business. To this end, it will turn to private capital companies to provide funds for its construction of data centers in the United States. According to people familiar with the matter, Meta's negotiations with private credit investors have made progress, and several large institutions including Apollo Global Management, KKR, Brookfield, Carlyle and Pacific Investment Management Company have participated in the discussion. Meta hopes to raise $3 billion in equity from them and then $26 billion in debt. But the company is discussing how to build a large-scale debt raising structure as it is considering various options to complete one of the largest private financings of its kind.