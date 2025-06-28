Robinhood Launches Micro Futures Contracts for XRP and Solana By: PANews 2025/06/28 08:15

PANews reported on June 28 that according to The block, Robinhood launched micro futures contracts for XRP and Solana, and launched a micro version of its existing Bitcoin Friday futures. Micro futures are smaller futures contracts that allow traders to speculate or hedge on price changes of assets such as stock indexes, commodities or currencies, with lower capital requirements and lower risks than standard futures. Robinhood began rolling out its futures products for foreign exchange, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies earlier this year. Its first cryptocurrency futures were all cash-settled and included Bitcoin futures, Micro Bitcoin futures, Bitcoin Friday futures, and ETH futures. Later, Robinhood expanded to XRP and Solana futures.