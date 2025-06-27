BTC×DOGE Cloud Mining: Opening a New Era of Passive Income

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/27 22:53
BlockchainCloudMining, a leading cloud mining platform founded in 2018 and headquartered in the UK, today shared insights on how cloud crypto mining can help investors earn passive income without incurring the costs associated with traditional mining.

BlockchainCloudMining has deployed more than 50 large-scale mining data centers in multiple countries around the world, relying on renewable energy such as solar and wind power to carry out clean energy cloud mining business, which has also significantly reduced mining costs. The company serves more than 2.8 million users in 190 countries and regions.

Advantages of Cloud Mining

Traditional mining requires a large investment in high-performance hardware and other resources, and users need to spend thousands of dollars to start mining, which is difficult for ordinary investors to accept. In contrast, cloud mining allows users to rent computing power from providers without a large amount of upfront investment, making it easier for individual users to participate in cryptocurrency mining without financial pressure. The advantages of cloud mining include:

Accessibility: People around the world can access cloud mining services through the Internet.

Cost-effectiveness: No hardware equipment needs to be purchased, and no electricity bills need to be paid.

Technical expertise: No need to assemble equipment, optimize its performance, or solve technical problems.

Scalability: Flexible contract plans, choose according to your own financial budget.

Energy efficiency: Use renewable clean energy as mining power to protect the environment.

Quick income: The income will be settled within 24 hours after the contract takes effect, and the principal will be returned when the contract expires.

How to Experience BlockchainCloudMining Now

Step 1: Create an account and get a $12 bonus immediately

The registration process of BlockchainCloudMining is very simple. You only need an email address to create an account. After registration, you can participate in cloud mining for free, and you can also get a $0.6 bonus for daily check-in.

Step 2: Activate your account and choose a contract

Choose a mining contract that suits your budget and goals. BlockchainCloudMining offers a variety of contracts covering different terms and benefits. Whether you are a novice or an experienced investor, the platform can meet your needs.

For more information on new contracts, please visit the official website.

Step 3: Activate your account and wait for your income to arrive

As mining activities progress, profits will begin to accumulate in your account. You can track your mining progress through the platform dashboard and withdraw your earnings when you are ready.

Benefits of BlockchainCloudMining

Global accessibility: People around the world can access cloud mining services through the Internet, eliminating geographical barriers.

Intuitive, simple interface: The platform’s user-friendly interface ensures that even cryptocurrency novices can easily navigate.

Professional and experienced team: Provide a 24/7 online manual customer service team to ensure that users can solve problems in a timely manner.

Own cutting-edge equipment: Use mining equipment provided by top mining machine manufacturers such as Bitmain, Shenma Mining Machine, etc. to ensure stable operation and efficient production capacity of Bitcoin mining machines.

Eliminate hardware maintenance: Responsible for all hardware, maintenance, upgrades and troubleshooting, allowing users to focus on receiving the cryptocurrency they mine.

Clean energy efficiency: Each mine is equipped with solar and wind power infrastructure.

Supports a variety of popular cryptocurrencies: such as DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, USDC, USDT, XRP, LTC and BCH settlement.

Affiliate Reward Program: As long as the users you invite purchase platform contracts, you will receive generous referral rewards of up to 3–5%; become a professional affiliate partner, and you can also receive an additional reward of up to $50,000.

BlockchainCloudMining has significant and diverse advantages. With its cost-effectiveness and convenience, it provides an attractive entry point for cryptocurrency mining. Whether you are a mining novice or an experienced investor, the BlockchainCloudMining platform can help you easily maximize your profits.

For more details, please visit the official website.

프랑스 중앙은행 총재, EU에 암호화폐 기업 직접 규제 촉구

프랑스 중앙은행 총재, EU에 암호화폐 기업 직접 규제 촉구

PANews는 10월 9일 블룸버그에 따르면, 프랑스 중앙은행 총재 프랑수아 빌레루아 드 갈로가 목요일 연설에서 암호화폐 기업에 대한 규제 권한을 유럽증권시장감독청으로 이전하여 EU 내 표준의 균일한 시행을 보장할 것을 제안했다고 보도했습니다. 그는 또한 디지털 자산에 대한 유럽 규제 프레임워크를 강화할 것을 촉구했습니다. 이 프레임워크의 주목할 만한 기능은 암호화폐 기업이 개별 EU 회원국에서 라이선스를 신청하고 이 라이선스를 27개국 블록 전체에서 비즈니스를 수행하기 위한 "여권"으로 사용할 수 있도록 한다는 것입니다. 빌레루아 드 갈로는 이 프레임워크가 스트레스 기간 동안 차익거래 위험을 줄이기 위해 EU 내외에서 동일한 스테이블코인 발행에 대한 더 엄격한 규제로부터 혜택을 받을 것이라고 말했습니다.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.12908+17.12%
Share
PANews2025/10/09 18:38
Share
오드리 네스빗의 신간, 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구

오드리 네스빗의 신간, 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구

토론토, ON — 2025년 10월 — 베테랑 신흥 기술 전략가 오드리 네스빗이 실리콘 밸리의 가장 지속적인 신화 중 하나를 겨냥하고 있습니다: 제품을 만든 사람이 자동으로 회사를 이끌어야 한다는 것입니다. 그녀의 새 책 "CEO가 되지 말아야 하는 이유(그리고 스타트업을 구하는 다른 방법들)"는 리더십의 맹점이 어떻게 [...] 오드리 네스빗의 새 책은 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구합니다라는 글이 Blockonomi에 처음 게재되었습니다.
WHY
WHY$0.000000032-13.53%
스레숄드
T$0.01514+1.13%
Startup
STARTUP$0.004231+1.95%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/09 18:36
Share
단 1,000개의 XRP 토큰을 보유하는 것이 당신을 부자로 만들 수 있을까요?

단 1,000개의 XRP 토큰을 보유하는 것이 당신을 부자로 만들 수 있을까요?

많은 트레이더들은 언젠가 부자가 될 수 있다는 희망으로 암호화폐에 투자합니다. 이러한 꿈은 사람들이 시장이 하락할 때마다 구매하고, 보유하고, 믿음을 유지하게 합니다. 이 아이디어를 탐구한 분석가 중 한 명은 유튜브에서 잘 알려진 목소리인 Cheeky Crypto입니다. 그는 많은 사람들이 인내, 믿음, 그리고 작지만 일관된 단계들에 대해 생각하게 만든 이야기를 공유했습니다
1
1$0.00491-3.72%
리플
XRP$2.8253-1.71%
콘스티튜션다오
PEOPLE$0.0169+0.29%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 18:00
Share

프랑스 중앙은행 총재, EU에 암호화폐 기업 직접 규제 촉구

오드리 네스빗의 신간, 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구

단 1,000개의 XRP 토큰을 보유하는 것이 당신을 부자로 만들 수 있을까요?

DFDV, 기관을 위한 솔라나 트레저리 출시를 위해 슈퍼팀 재팬과 파트너십 체결

리플과 바레인의 핀테크 베이, 디지털 자산 성장 및 RLUSD에 집중