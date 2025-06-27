Bitcoin ETF had a net inflow of 2,117 BTC, and Ethereum ETF had a net inflow of 5,527 ETH By: PANews 2025/06/27 21:55

BTC $123,680.63 +0.79% JUNE $0.0911 +5.56% ETH $4,407.43 -1.69% NET $0.00007788 -0.30%

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Lookonchain, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,117 Bitcoins (about $226 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had a single-day inflow of 1,522 Bitcoins, and the current total holdings have reached 694,399 Bitcoins (about $74.13 billion). During the same period, 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 5,527 Ethereums (about $13.41 million), and iShares had an inflow of 2,421 Ethereums, with a total holding of 1,746,177 Bitcoins (about $4.24 billion).