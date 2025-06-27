RWA On-chain Finance Report: Panoramic Market Report for the First Half of 2025

By: PANews
2025/06/27 17:29
RealLink
REAL$0.08396+1.16%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0911+5.56%
Allo
RWA$0.006817+6.48%

RWA On-chain Finance Report: Panoramic Market Report for the First Half of 2025

On June 26, 2025, RedStone Oracle released the "Real-World Assets in On-chain Finance Report", further advancing into the RWA ecosystem. RedStone's latest report highlights the significant growth and transformative potential of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization in the blockchain ecosystem. Since only $5 billion in 2022, the RWA market has surged to more than $24 billion in mid-2025, firmly ranking as the second fastest growing area of cryptocurrency. The report points out that institutional adoption has shifted from the pilot stage to large-scale deployment, a shift that has benefited from the continuous improvement of infrastructure and the support of major financial institutions including BlackRock, JPMorgan Chase and Franklin Templeton. As RWA tokenization gradually becomes a bridge between traditional finance and blockchain, innovative compliant DeFi integrations and sophisticated pricing oracles led by companies such as RedStone have laid the foundation for building an efficient, transparent and liquid global asset market. With private credit as the main driver of growth, industry forecasts show that the asset tokenization ratio is expected to reach 30% by the early 2030s. RedStone's insights show a bright prospect of unlocking trillions of dollars of value through blockchain.

Please click on the link to view the full report:

RWA On-chain Finance Report: Panoramic Market Report for the First Half of 2025

RWA On-chain Finance Report: Panoramic Market Report for the First Half of 2025

Key Takeaways:

The RWA (real-world asset) tokenization market surges from $5 billion in 2022 to over $24 billion by June 2025 (up 380%), becoming the second fastest growing sector in cryptocurrency after stablecoins. While stablecoins are technically tokenized fiat currencies, we exclude them from this report as our research team is already diving deeper into the subject. Industry forecasts suggest that 10% to 30% of global assets could be tokenized by 2030-2034, and RWA is becoming the bridge connecting over $400 trillion in assets in the traditional financial industry to the blockchain - a figure that is more than 130 times the current cryptocurrency market size of approximately $3 trillion.

Asset tokenization has steadily moved from the pilot experimentation phase to large-scale institutional adoption in 2024-2025. By December 2024, the tokenized real asset market has reached $15.2 billion (excluding stablecoins) and continues to grow, exceeding $24 billion by June 2025, achieving an impressive annual growth of 85%.

The current wave of institutional adoption reflects the accumulation of years of infrastructure construction, which has finally led to large-scale production deployment. Major financial institutions including BlackRock, JPMorgan Chase, Franklin Templeton and Apollo have moved from experiments to large-scale applications. At the same time, governments are increasingly viewing blockchain as a key infrastructure for modernizing traditional financial systems and addressing macroeconomic structural challenges. Thanks to the gradual improvement of the regulatory environment, RWAs are experiencing rapid development.

RWAs are entering a new round of growth through DeFi integration with regulated architectures, transforming historically illiquid assets into composable financial primitives. Platforms like Ethena, Maple, Spark, Morpho, Pendle Citadels, Drift Institutional, Kamino, and Securitize’s sTokens enable institutional assets to access DeFi liquidity while maintaining compliance, creating potential opportunities for yield amplification and secondary markets that are difficult to achieve in traditional finance.

As of June 2025, private credit has become the largest RWA tokenization segment at $14 billion, demonstrating strong institutional interest in blockchain-native credit markets. Tokenization addresses key limitations of the industry by reducing operating costs, improving access and distribution, and also provides the potential for a robust secondary liquidity market - while maintaining institutional underwriting standards and providing high-yield opportunities previously only available to accredited investors.

RWA oracles represent a fundamental change that requires a whole new technology stack - professional providers like RedStone are at the forefront of driving complex pricing mechanisms, laying the foundation for institutional adoption. Unlike DeFi's real-time price data, RWA pricing requires a complex architecture that integrates net asset value (NAV), regulatory compliance, and liquidity adjustments, providing critical infrastructure for the integration of trillions of dollars of tokenized assets into decentralized finance (DeFi).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

프랑스 중앙은행 총재, EU에 암호화폐 기업 직접 규제 촉구

프랑스 중앙은행 총재, EU에 암호화폐 기업 직접 규제 촉구

PANews는 10월 9일 블룸버그에 따르면, 프랑스 중앙은행 총재 프랑수아 빌레루아 드 갈로가 목요일 연설에서 암호화폐 기업에 대한 규제 권한을 유럽증권시장감독청으로 이전하여 EU 내 표준의 균일한 시행을 보장할 것을 제안했다고 보도했습니다. 그는 또한 디지털 자산에 대한 유럽 규제 프레임워크를 강화할 것을 촉구했습니다. 이 프레임워크의 주목할 만한 기능은 암호화폐 기업이 개별 EU 회원국에서 라이선스를 신청하고 이 라이선스를 27개국 블록 전체에서 비즈니스를 수행하기 위한 "여권"으로 사용할 수 있도록 한다는 것입니다. 빌레루아 드 갈로는 이 프레임워크가 스트레스 기간 동안 차익거래 위험을 줄이기 위해 EU 내외에서 동일한 스테이블코인 발행에 대한 더 엄격한 규제로부터 혜택을 받을 것이라고 말했습니다.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.12908+17.12%
Share
PANews2025/10/09 18:38
Share
오드리 네스빗의 신간, 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구

오드리 네스빗의 신간, 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구

토론토, ON — 2025년 10월 — 베테랑 신흥 기술 전략가 오드리 네스빗이 실리콘 밸리의 가장 지속적인 신화 중 하나를 겨냥하고 있습니다: 제품을 만든 사람이 자동으로 회사를 이끌어야 한다는 것입니다. 그녀의 새 책 "CEO가 되지 말아야 하는 이유(그리고 스타트업을 구하는 다른 방법들)"는 리더십의 맹점이 어떻게 [...] 오드리 네스빗의 새 책은 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구합니다라는 글이 Blockonomi에 처음 게재되었습니다.
WHY
WHY$0.000000032-13.53%
스레숄드
T$0.01514+1.13%
Startup
STARTUP$0.004231+1.95%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/09 18:36
Share
단 1,000개의 XRP 토큰을 보유하는 것이 당신을 부자로 만들 수 있을까요?

단 1,000개의 XRP 토큰을 보유하는 것이 당신을 부자로 만들 수 있을까요?

많은 트레이더들은 언젠가 부자가 될 수 있다는 희망으로 암호화폐에 투자합니다. 이러한 꿈은 사람들이 시장이 하락할 때마다 구매하고, 보유하고, 믿음을 유지하게 합니다. 이 아이디어를 탐구한 분석가 중 한 명은 유튜브에서 잘 알려진 목소리인 Cheeky Crypto입니다. 그는 많은 사람들이 인내, 믿음, 그리고 작지만 일관된 단계들에 대해 생각하게 만든 이야기를 공유했습니다
1
1$0.00491-3.72%
리플
XRP$2.8253-1.71%
콘스티튜션다오
PEOPLE$0.0169+0.29%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 18:00
Share

Trending News

More

프랑스 중앙은행 총재, EU에 암호화폐 기업 직접 규제 촉구

오드리 네스빗의 신간, 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구

단 1,000개의 XRP 토큰을 보유하는 것이 당신을 부자로 만들 수 있을까요?

DFDV, 기관을 위한 솔라나 트레저리 출시를 위해 슈퍼팀 재팬과 파트너십 체결

리플과 바레인의 핀테크 베이, 디지털 자산 성장 및 RLUSD에 집중