Vitalik's address sold 2 trillion DOG tokens in exchange for 4.43 ETH By: PANews 2025/06/27 14:09

DOG $0.002173 -3.03% JUNE $0.0911 +5.56% ETH $4,380.22 -2.18%

According to PANews on June 27, according to Paidun monitoring, Vitalik's address sold 2 trillion DOG tokens in exchange for 4.43 ETH, worth about US$10,800.