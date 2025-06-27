PANews official X account @PANewsCN has been stolen, please stay vigilant By: PANews 2025/06/27 10:06

PANews reported on June 27 that the official PANews X account @PANewsCN was stolen. Please do not click on suspicious links or interact with false information related to "airdrops".