Byzanlink, a developer of Dubai RWA tokenization infrastructure, completes $1 million private placement By: PANews 2025/06/27 07:32

REAL $0.08372 +0.79% JUNE $0.0911 +5.56% RWA $0.006652 +3.64%

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Tech Startups, Byzanlink, a developer of Dubai RWA (real world asset) tokenization infrastructure, has completed a $1 million private placement financing. Investors include Outlier Ventures, NTDP Saudi, Smart IT Frame, Sensei Capital, and several individual investors, such as Smart IT Frame CEO Murali Kulala, Salla co-founder Salman Butt, and fintech investor Christopher. The new funds will accelerate product development and deepen cooperation with traditional finance and DeFi. The company is registered in the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) and is committed to providing institutional-grade tokenization solutions for traditional assets such as private equity, credit and real estate through blockchain technology.