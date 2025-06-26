Bitwise Files Revised S-1 to Advance Spot Dogecoin and Aptos ETFs By: PANews 2025/06/26 23:03

PANews reported on June 26 that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas wrote that Bitwise has submitted revised S-1 documents for its spot Dogecoin ETF and spot Aptos ETF. This move shows that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is actively participating in the approval process and is consistent with the approval progress of other spot ETFs.