Taurus launches open-source stablecoin privacy technology based on USDC By: PANews 2025/06/26 22:10

USDC $0.9996 +0.01% ZERO $0.00003166 -4.29% LAYER $0.3937 -0.90% ZKP $0.0076 +0.52% JUNE $0.0911 +5.56% OPEN $0.00000001113 +0.08%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to CoinDesk , Swiss crypto custody technology company Taurus has launched a stablecoin privacy layer based on zero-knowledge proof ( ZKP ), which is the first to support Circle 's USDC . The technology is based on the privacy-oriented Aztec Network development, which enables encrypted transactions and balances to be read only by authorized parties such as issuers and regulators, effectively preventing unauthorized monitoring and user information leakage.