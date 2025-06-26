Rodrigo Araújo joins Plasma as Head of Protocol Engineering Team By: PANews 2025/06/26 22:15

JUNE $0.0911 +5.56%

PANews reported on June 26 that Rodrigo Araújo posted on X that he has joined the Plasma Foundation as the head of the protocol engineering team. He said that although there are many interesting and exciting projects in the industry, he chose Plasma because he recognized its vision and potential to have a positive impact on the world. Rodrigo believes that the core application of blockchain should return to "capital flow", and the Plasma team is committed to building infrastructure and applications for global stablecoin payments, providing zero-fee USD₮ transfers, ultra-fast settlements, and custom Gas tokens. Currently, the Plasma network has locked in $ 1 billion in USD₮ liquidity, the public beta network is about to go online, and the main network beta version will be launched later.