British listed company Vault Ventures bought about 400 ETH and 1.85 BTC By: PANews 2025/06/26 19:12

BTC $123.032,1 +%0,22 JUNE $0,0911 +%5,56 ETH $4.383,64 -%2,20

PANews reported on June 26 that Vault Ventures Plc ( AQSE: VULT ), a London-based blockchain and financial technology company, announced that it had completed fundraising and invested 750,000 pounds in Ethereum and 150,000 pounds in Bitcoin. After this purchase, the company holds a total of 437.843 Ethereum and 2.07606 Bitcoin.