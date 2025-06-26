Hyperliquid trader qwatio had his account liquidated six times in three days, losing about 10 million US dollars By: PANews 2025/06/26 18:17

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Lookonchain , @qwatio , a well-known trader on the Hyperliquid platform, was forced to close six times in just three days, with a cumulative loss of about $ 10 million. Previously, he had made a profit of $ 6.8 million in one day through high-leverage operations, but then suffered heavy losses due to operational errors and market fluctuations.