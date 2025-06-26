Cyberport launches a pilot funding program for blockchain and digital assets with a maximum amount of HK$500,000, covering areas such as tokenization and stablecoins By: PANews 2025/06/26 15:17

PANews reported on June 26 that Hong Kong Cyberport announced the launch of the "Blockchain and Digital Asset Pilot Funding Program" to provide funding for exemplary and high-impact blockchain and digital asset projects to promote the implementation of innovative applications and the sustainable development of the industry. Each eligible project in the program can receive a maximum of HK$500,000 in funding, covering multiple fields such as tokenization, stablecoins, decentralized identity, Web3.0 security, etc. The application period ends on August 1. Cyberport also welcomes the Digital Asset Policy Declaration 2.0 issued by the SAR government, believing that the policy provides clear guidance and regulatory framework for the industry, which will help promote the development of Hong Kong's digital asset and blockchain ecosystem. Currently, Cyberport has gathered about 280 blockchain and digital asset companies, including 3 unicorn companies.