Hong Kong Customs Teams with HKU to Trace Crypto Transactions

Hong Kong Customs partnered with the University of Hong Kong to create a forensic tool designed to trace virtual asset transactions, according to a June 12 report from the South China Morning Post.

Assistant Commissioner Mario Wong Ho-yin said the department had handled seven cryptocurrency-related money laundering cases between 2021 and May 2025, involving over HK$9 billion.

Crypto Fraud Cases Prompt New Law Enforcement Collaboration

Wong said these offenses crossed international borders and required collaboration among law enforcement agencies, academic institutions, and the financial sector.

โ€œThese money laundering threats are characterised by a transnational and borderless nature, and no single agency can tackle this problem alone,โ€ Wong said during a media briefing.

In one case, HK$1.8 billion moved through more than 1,000 transactions involving five companies and 18 local bank accounts. Two suspects allegedly moved HK$760 million using a cryptocurrency platform.

The partnership builds on earlier work with HKU, where Hong Kong Customs had used the universityโ€™s forensic tools to investigate copyright infringement cases. Professor Yiu Siu-ming of HKUโ€™s School of Computing and Data Science said the risks tied to virtual assets would likely grow as adoption increases.

โ€œDifferent issues will arise when so many products emerge, but current laws and regulations are not necessarily comprehensive. Another factor to note is the safety of these platforms,โ€ he said.

โ€œThis will help us fulfil the evidence requirements from the court [when handling these cases]. Without the University of Hong Kongโ€™s technical advice, it would be difficult for us to do so,โ€ Wong added.

Hong Kong Broadens Digital Finance Strategy

The two parties have also begun training officers from both local and international agencies on how to investigate digital asset-related crimes. A recent three-day workshop included attendees from eight jurisdictions, including mainland China, India, and New Zealand.

The initiative coincides with Hong Kongโ€™s ongoing efforts to establish itself as a regulated hub for digital finance. The cityโ€™s e-HKD pilot program is now in its second phase, testing practical applications for a central bank digital currency, such as settlement and cross-border use.

Efforts to develop crypto transaction tracing tools support Hong Kongโ€™s broader digital finance agenda. These developments reflect closer alignment between emerging payment systems and enforcement capabilities. The goal is to balance increased financial access with stronger systemic oversight.