TIA plummets, has the traditional crypto industry narrative been shattered?

By: PANews
2025/06/26 10:00
TIA
TIA$1.435-2.90%
3X 롱 비트코인
BULL$0.002995+54.38%
오아시스 네트워크
ROSE$0.0249-4.37%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00425+0.23%

Author: Jessy, Golden Finance

TIA, which once rose tenfold after listing on the exchange and shone in the bull market in early 2024, has now fallen below the price when it was listed on the exchange. As of press time, the price is 1.62U, down more than 90% from the highest point of around 20U. As the former leader of modular blockchain, TIA is now deeply mired in negative public opinion such as founder selling and internal management issues.

TIA plummets, has the traditional crypto industry narrative been shattered?

The fall of the once-star TIA token is not only a symbol of the decline of the modular blockchain track. The fall of a leading track project that was popular last year is only a superficial phenomenon. The deeper fact is that the once lively narratives in the currency circle are gradually being falsified.

On one hand, the Nasdaq is hitting new highs in the stock market, while on the other hand, the once popular narratives in the cryptocurrency circle are shattered and the price of coins plummets. The traditional narrative of the cryptocurrency circle is no longer viable, and the industry has come to the moment of real implementation and application.

From glory to fall

TIA, full name Celestia, is one of the most watched modular blockchain projects in late 2023 and early 2024. In the bull run in early 2024, the TIA token soared from single digits after the airdrop to a high of $20. Its vision is to combine the sovereign interoperability zone of Cosmos with the rollup-centric Ethereum with shared security.

However, starting from the second half of 2024, as the market heat declined and the project ecology progressed slowly, CelesTIA's governance and team issues gradually surfaced. The most controversial is the question of its senior executives collectively cashing out. Twitter user @0xCircusLover broke the news that as early as early October 2024, all C-level executives of CelesTIA completed the unlocking and began to sell tokens on a large scale. Co-founder Mustafa was even pointed out to have sold more than $25 million in tokens off-site, and then quietly moved to Dubai.

At the same time, CelesTIA's marketing operations also suffered a backlash. KOL @ayyyeandy, who once stood up for TIA, was exposed to have charged a lot of promotion fees. Although David Hoffman, co-founder of the media platform Bankless, frequently recommended TIA, he was inconsistent on the key issue of "whether to hold the currency", which further caused the community to question whether "the project is just a marketing product manipulated by capital."

The deeper internal rift came from the management. The former head of developer relations, Yaz Khoury, was fired for alleged sexual harassment, which caused a public relations storm. CelesTIA was exposed to have bought out its competitor Abstract for seven figures and forced it to withdraw from its cooperation with EigenLayer. This type of "exclusive merger and acquisition" is controversial and also exposes the team's anxiety about the expansion path.

As the price of the currency collapsed and community trust was on the verge of collapse, co-founder John Adler proposed a radical governance model of "governance as proof" in early 2025, advocating to replace the traditional proof-of-stake mechanism with off-chain governance voting to cope with continued inflationary pressure. However, before this subversive proposal was implemented, the fact that team executives cashed out was gradually exposed, making the community generally believe that this was a governance cover-up aimed at "stabilizing prices and covering up problems." As of press time, its price has fallen by more than 90% from its high point. The on-chain activity is also terrible. According to defillama data, its on-chain Gas income was only $231 in the past 24 hours.

TIA plummets, has the traditional crypto industry narrative been shattered?

Behind the fall of TIA, the collapse of the crypto industry narrative

However, the collapse of TIA is not just the failure of a project and a token. It is also a glimpse of the disillusionment of the new narrative of the entire crypto industry.

In the past cycles, modularization, AI Agnet, DePIN, GameFi, NFT, etc. have blown up huge bubbles one after another, ushering in rounds of collective carnivals for capital and retail investors. But in 2025, we have ushered in the collective collapse of the previous narratives, and altcoins are in mourning.

Similar to TIA, the leaders of various tracks, such as WorldCoin and Helium, which were once very popular and favored by capital, have quickly accumulated a large amount of traffic and skyrocketed in the short term by riding on the east wind of narrative. But they were all just a wave of heat and then quickly cooled down.

The fall of these star tokens, including TIA, reflects a deeper crisis in the crypto industry: the industry lacks real technological innovation and user landing, and narratives and trust will be repeatedly consumed and diluted. After modularization, there are no new narratives at the public chain level. Looking at other tracks in the industry today, there are still some voices: most projects combining AI and blockchain remain at the conceptual level, and RWA is not just a regulatory issue, but also a profound question of "is it a real demand?"

The former hot spots have been falsified one by one and quickly forgotten by people. At the same time, the traditional financial market continues to receive good news. Both U.S. and Hong Kong stocks related to crypto compliance, such as stablecoins and compliant exchanges, have seen sustained increases.

On one hand, there is a lack of native crypto innovation and a sharp drop in coin prices, while on the other hand, Hong Kong and US stock compliant crypto projects are being favored by capital and the market. Some people think this is a sign that "the industry is finished", but I think this is actually a warning to all project parties that only real technological innovation and application implementation can create real value. The traditional coin circle's old ways of telling stories, competing for traffic, pulling up the market and then selling it are no longer viable. Like Web2 projects, the current Web3 projects are competing for implementation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

수요일에 ConsenSys가 개발한 선도적인 암호화폐 지갑인 메타마스크가 중요한 새로운 기능을 발표했습니다. 이 지갑은 이제 Hyperliquid(HYPE)와의 통합을 통해 무기한 선물(Perps)을 지원할 예정입니다. 또한 새로운 메타마스크 보상 프로그램도 10월 말까지 출시될 것으로 예상됩니다. 수요일 보도자료에 따르면, 메타마스크는 또한 최초의 지갑이 될 것입니다 [...]
퍼펙츄얼 프로토콜
PERP$0.2828-3.51%
하이퍼리퀴드
HYPE$44.25-4.77%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0238-3.40%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/09 19:00
Share
모멘텀 전환으로 암호화폐 시장이 상승세로 전환

모멘텀 전환으로 암호화폐 시장이 상승세로 전환

암호화폐 시장은 최근 24시간 동안 긍정적인 변화를 겪었습니다. 따라서 총 암호화폐 시가총액은 0.54% 상승하여 4.17조 달러에 도달했습니다. 그러나 24시간 암호화폐 거래량은 23.06% 급감하여 1877억 6000만 달러에 이르렀습니다. 동시에 암호화폐 공포 & 탐욕 지수는 58포인트로 "중립" 위치를 유지하고 있습니다. 비트코인 0.56% 상승, 이더리움 0.42% 상승 특히 비트코인은 약간의 0.56% 가격 상승을 보였습니다. 이로 인해 대표 암호화폐 자산의 현재 가격 수준은 121,969.46달러이며, 시장 점유율은 58.3%입니다. 이에 더해 이더리움($ETH)은 현재 4,447.01달러에 거래되고 있습니다. 이 가격 수준은 0.42%의 소폭 상승을 나타내며, 선두 알트코인의 시장 점유율은 12.9%입니다. $VITASTEM, $TSLA, $PENGU가 상승률 TOP 선두 이 외에도 상승률 TOP 목록에는 VitaStem($VITASTEM), Tesla($TSLA), PENGU AI($PENGU)가 포함됩니다. 특히 $VITASTEM은 3230.61%의 놀라운 급등을 기록하여 0.0001564달러에 도달했습니다. 이어서 $TSLA는 645.71% 상승으로 현재 526.35달러에 거래되고 있습니다. 그 뒤를 이어 $PENGU는 535.99% 상승하여 0.0004772달러에 도달했습니다. DeFi 예치자산 총액(TVL) 0.17% 상승, NFT 판매량 18.75% 급락 같은 맥락에서 DeFi 예치자산 총액(TVL)은 0.17% 상승하여 1694억 400만 달러에 도달했습니다. 그럼에도 불구하고 TVL 기준 최고 DeFi 프로젝트인 Aave는 0.21% 하락하여 448억 4100만 달러를 기록했습니다. 반면, 1일 TVL 변동의 경우, HipPoWSwap는 24시간 동안 놀라운 13540729% 증가를 기록하며 DeFi 시장에서 선두를 차지했습니다. 그러나 NFT 판매량은 18.75% 하락하여 21,930,006달러에 도달했습니다. 또한 최고 판매 NFT 컬렉션인 DX Terminal도 5.04% 하락하여 3,537,909달러로 떨어졌습니다. 영국, 토큰화를 위한 디지털 시장 챔피언 임명 예정; Helius, 솔라나 5% 점유율 목표 한편, 암호화폐 시장은 24시간 동안 다른 주목할 만한 발전을 보였습니다. 이와 관련하여 영국 정부는 블록체인 기술을 통해 금융 시장을 발전시키기 위한 노력을 주도할 "디지털 시장 챔피언"을 임명할 계획입니다. 또한 Jack Dorsey의 Block은 소규모 비즈니스를 위한 "Square Bitcoin"이라는 암호화폐 통합 지갑을 출시하고 있습니다. 더불어 디지털 자산 재무 기관 Helius는 총 솔라나 가치의 최대 5%(60억 달러 이상에 해당)를 인수하기 위해 노력하고 있습니다.
4
4$0.16751-34.69%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010452+2.84%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.012--%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 20:00
Share
리플, 바레인 왕국의 첫 블록체인 결제 제공업체가 되다

리플, 바레인 왕국의 첫 블록체인 결제 제공업체가 되다

리플, 바레인 왕국의 첫 블록체인 결제 제공업체가 되다라는 게시물이 Coinpedia Fintech News에 처음 게재되었습니다 리플은 바레인의 주요 핀테크 인큐베이터인 바레인 핀테크 베이(BFB)와의 새로운 파트너십을 통해 바레인 왕국에 진출했습니다. 이번 움직임은 올해 초 두바이 금융 규제 기관으로부터 라이선스를 획득한 후 중동 전역에 리플의 입지를 구축하는 다음 단계를 의미합니다. 이 파트너십은 바레인의 블록체인 생태계 발전에 도움이 될 것입니다. 리플 ...
Movement
MOVE$0.1078-2.61%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/09 20:07
Share

Trending News

More

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

모멘텀 전환으로 암호화폐 시장이 상승세로 전환

리플, 바레인 왕국의 첫 블록체인 결제 제공업체가 되다

투자 거인 BlackRock의 현물 비트코인 상장지수펀드 중요 임계값 돌파! 최신 데이터 공개

Finassets, 텔레그램을 위해 구축된 TON 블록체인에서 Tether(USDT)로 암호화폐 결제 옵션 확장