The second largest individual holder of HYPE pledged 3.35 million HYPE 11 hours ago, worth more than 130 million US dollars PANews 2025/06/13 13:04

MORE $0.0201 +29.67% HYPE $36.89 +0.81% SECOND $0.0000483 -10.55% LENS $0.00314 -0.50%

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, HYPE's second largest individual holder @laurentzeimes pledged 3.35 million HYPE (worth US$130.69 million) 11 hours ago.