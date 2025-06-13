James Wynn was partially liquidated again, and the BTC and PEPE long positions opened in his new wallet lost a total of $1.7 million PANews 2025/06/13 10:37

BTC $107,348.51 +0.09% WALLET $0.01358 -2.09% WYNN $0.0004297 -1.64% LENS $0.003138 -0.57% DROP $0.000018 +133.76%

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the whale James Wynn was once again partially liquidated in the sudden market drop. His long positions in BTC (40x leverage) and PEPE (10x leverage) opened in the new wallet have accumulated losses of $1.7 million and still have a floating loss of $2 million. Update : James Wynn has responded that the new wallet is not his.