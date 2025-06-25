A giant whale transferred more than 270,000 SOL to HyperLiquid, setting a record for the largest spot deposit on the platform By: PANews 2025/06/25 22:49

SOL $222.25 -0.60% MORE $0.03581 +67.10% COM $0.011195 -2.19% JUNE $0.0911 +5.56%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Onchain Lens , a whale transferred 274,788.6 SOL from Stake.com to HyperLiquid , worth about 39.91 million US dollars, setting a record for the largest single deposit of spot assets in the history of the platform.