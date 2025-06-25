Immutable Co-founder: $IMX stakers are about to receive special benefits, but snapshots have not yet been taken By: PANews 2025/06/25 20:02

IMX $0.6811 -3.90% JUNE $0.0911 +5.56% SOON $0.8449 -0.30% NOT $0.001534 -1.72%

PANews reported on June 25 that Immutable co-founder Robbie Ferguson posted on X that $IMX stakers will soon receive special benefits, but the specific snapshot time has not yet been announced.