Trump Media files 19b-4 to list Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF on NYSE Arca

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/25 15:47
Truth Social operator, Trump Media and Technology Group Corp, has filed a Form 19b-4 to list the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF on NYSE Arca.

According to a June 24 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the ETF, proposed under the ticker symbol B.T., would hold 75% of its assets in Bitcoin and 25% in Ethereum.

The product is structured as a commodity-based trust, with Yorkville America Digital named as sponsor and Crypto.com’s affiliated trust entity, Foris DAX Trust Company, acting as custodian for both crypto assets.

The ETF aims to provide a simplified, single-ticker exposure to the two largest digital assets by market capitalization. If approved, it would trade on NYSE Arca and offer retail and institutional investors access to spot Bitcoin and Ethereum markets through traditional brokerage platforms.

The latest Form 19b-4 submission follows Trump Media’s June 16 announcement that it had filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the SEC.

While the S-1 covers disclosure and structural details required for a public offering, the 19b-4 is a separate procedural step seeking regulatory approval for the product to be listed and traded on a national securities exchange. Both forms are necessary before the ETF can launch.

The Form 19b-4 reiterates key elements first outlined in the S-1, including the fund’s passive investment strategy and the use of CME CF benchmark reference rates to calculate net asset value. 

According to the filing, the fund’s Bitcoin and Ethereum holdings will be custodied in cold storage by Foris DAX Trust Company, a Crypto.com affiliate. In addition to custody, Crypto.com will also serve as the execution agent and provide staking and liquidity services to support the fund’s operations.

With the 19b-4 now submitted, the SEC will begin its formal review process. The Commission has up to 240 days to make a final decision, though an initial response is typically issued within 45 days.

With crypto ETFs seeing heavy demand in the U.S., Trump Media has now put forward its second offering. The earlier proposal, filed June 3 via NYSE Arca, seeks to list the Truth Social Bitcoin ETF, a spot product focused solely on Bitcoin, using the same sponsor and custodian as the dual-asset fund.

As of now, it remains under SEC review, with the agency’s final decision expected by Jan. 29, 2026, if all extensions are used.

