Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.6) PANews 2025/06/06 10:12

MUSK $0.0001101 -20.10% MEME $0.001528 +3.59% AI $0.11 +1.56% TRUMP $9.04 +0.69% MEMES $0.00009404 +4.36%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! 🗓6/6 Update:

Trump and Musk fell out, related hot memes:

$KBBB Big Beautiful Bill, Bundle Conspiracy Plate

$killbill Musk tweet

$MUSK, $PVE President Vs. Elon ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!